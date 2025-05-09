Saraya reveals she rejected romantic storyline with 41-year-old star in AEW

Former AEW star Saraya made a huge revelation weeks after she departed from the promotion. She was one of the top women in the division during the first several months. However, her momentum derailed once she lost her AEW Women's World Championship.
The former Divas Champion was also part of a faction named The Outcasts. Ruby Soho was part of the stable too. A few months ago, Ruby and Angelo Parker were involved in a romantic storyline. The story also depicted that Saraya tried to break them up, and therefore, a feud between the Anti-Diva and Soho started. It seems as though Saraya was supposed to be in the place of Ruby Soho.
While speaking on Rulebreakers, the former AEW Women's World Champion claimed that she was supposed to be in a romantic angle with "Daddy Magic" Matt Menard, Angelo's tag team partner, but she turned that down as she had a boyfriend at that time.
“Oh yeah, AEW. So, there’s a wrestler called Daddy Magic. They wanted me to do a love storyline with him. And I’ve managed to go my whole career without doing a love storyline. I wasn’t going to start now, you know? And they were like, ‘No, all he’s going to do is kiss you.’ I had a boyfriend at the time and I was just like, I can’t do it, you guys. I just can’t do it. So I turned that down," she said. [H/T - Ringside News]
Saraya teases her return to WWE on social media
The Norfolk Doll has been quite active on social media since leaving All Elite Wrestling. The former AEW Women's World Champion hasn't shied away from teasing her return to the global sports entertainment juggernaut.
Saraya recently took to X/Twitter and teased her return once again. While a fan posted a video of her 2017 WWE comeback, the Anti-Diva commented that she could still top her previous return.
"I could do better...," she wrote.
It will be interesting to see when the former AEW Women's World Champion returns to WWE.