Saraya and Ruby Soho have been a "bad influence," claims former AEW champion

Former AEW Women's Champion recently made it clear that Saraya and Ruby Soho have been a bad influence on her.

The former Women's Champion is none other than Toni Storm, who turned heel alongside Saraya and developed a bad attitude. The duo would go on to add former WWE Superstar Ruby Soho to their alliance as well.

Speaking with The Daily Star, Toni Storm spoke about the influence her Outcasts stablemates have had on her career and warned the fans that things are only going to get crazier.

“I’d be lying if I didn’t say that Saraya and Ruby have been a big part of that, you know, they created this monster. Those are two bad women and they’ve had hell of a bad influence on me so, yeah. It’s crazy what I’ve turned into and it’s only going to get crazier and crazier.” [H/T:EWrestlingNews]

Top AEW star breaks silence after being announced for All In

All Elite Wrestling will be holding the biggest show in their short history, All In, at Wembley Stadium in the UK on August 27th. The AEW locker room is very excited to perform at the event however a certain top star is not looking forward to returning to London.

The top star is none other than Toni Storm, who began her wrestling career at the age of 18 after moving out of England.

Storm achieved success in the UK after competing for companies like Progress and, eventually, WWE on their NXT UK brand. Speaking in an interview with Daily Star, the AEW star admitted thinking that her life in the UK was behind her and isn't happy about going back.

“I mean I’m very excited because it’s the biggest show that we’re about to do, the biggest show in AEW history. I’m just a little disappointed that it’s in England, I just wish Wembley Stadium could be in a different place because I lived in England for a very long time. It’s where I got established, it’s where I made a name for myself. I am British, I have a British family. I’m just really bummed I have to go back, I thought I left my life behind there. But it’s what a champion does, you know?”

Toni Storm spoke about her motivation to compete at All In is that she will able to denounce her British citizenship in front of over 80,000 UK fans.

“The only reason I’d be excited to see those fans again, is that I get to rub it in how successful I am now. That’s gonna feel really good. That’s the only thing motivating me, just my excitement to show off how great I have become and officially denounce my British citizenship. Wembley Stadium, I can’t think of a better place.” [H/T Fightful]

