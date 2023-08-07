Saraya's family member reacts to Rhea Ripley's stunning new look following WWE SummerSlam

WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley has a large online fan following who often flood her comment section. AEW star Saraya's own mother, Saraya Knight, seems to be one of these fans, as she recently commented on one of Ripley's posts.

Knight might never have broken into WWE like her daughter, but in England, she's considered a wrestling legend. Similarly, the AEW star's father, Ricky Knight, is also a retired wrestler, meaning The Anti-Diva comes from a pro wrestling family.

In the comment section of Rhea Ripley's latest Instagram post, Saraya Knight joined in with the many praising The Judgment Day star's new look.

"Looking stunning there bird," Knight commented.

The wrestling veteran seems to be impressed by Ripley's latest look.

Finn Balor recently praised his Judgement Day colleagues during an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda. According to the star, both Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio inspire both him and Damian Priest to continue improving.

The former WWE Divas Champion wants to see a Spice Girl appear at AEW All In

AEW's upcoming pay-per-view, All In, is slated to be one of the biggest pro wrestling events in history. Naturally, because of the size of the event, many are hoping to see some major cameos at the London event.

Saraya recently took to social media to ask Emma Bunton (Baby Spice) whether she'd be willing to make an appearance at the pay-per-view.

"I need to know too. [Emma Bunton] wanna come to our [AEW] wembley show?? I bought my Union Jack spice girl platform shoes just for the occasion," tweeted Saraya.

SARAYA @Saraya I need to know too. @EmmaBunton wanna come to our @AEW wembley show?? I bought my Union Jack spice girl platform shoes just for the occasion twitter.com/peachy_senorit…

It remains to be seen if any WWE legends will also use the grand stage to make their AEW debuts, like Goldberg. Only time will tell, but the monumental pay-per-view is just a few weeks away.

