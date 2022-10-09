"She didn't want to be a wrestler" - Saraya's father sheds light on the AEW star's surprising career choice before joining the pro wrestling industry (Exclusive)

AEW star Saraya's career choice was apparently much less exciting than that of a professional wrestler, according to her father Ricky Knight.

The Anti-Diva made a splash in the pro-wrestling community within the early months of her WWE career. Defeating AJ Lee in her very first appearance on RAW, she managed to become the youngest Divas champion at the age of 21 as well.

Speaking about her daughter's goals before her pro-wrestling career, Ricky Knight had the following to say in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda:

"Growing up she didn't want to be a wrestler. She was part of the family, she trained all the time... but she never ever wanted to be a professional wrestler. She wanted to be a zoologist or a vet." (3:10 - 3:20)

Ricky Knight further talked about how Saraya progressed after her first match.

"Then she got a debut on a show, because we were a lady short on the ladies' tag match. She came out, she was buzzing, said how great it was, and then she just didn't ever stop. She has flown around the world, at 15 on her own. All these companies around the world at 15. Made more money than her mum." (3:28 - 3:47)

You can check out the full interview here:

With Saraya currently in AEW, it remains to be seen what is next for her in her career.

Saraya has reportedly been medically cleared for wrestling in AEW

While the Anti-Diva has not been in action inside the squared circle since 2017, a recent report claims that she could be competing physically soon.

Saraya suffered a serious neck injury during her time in WWE. This resulted in her effectively leaving in-ring action at a young age of 27 itself, upsetting a massive fanbase.

However, a recent report by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter claims that she has been cleared to wrestle in AEW.

With her feud with Britt Baker intensifying by the minute, it remains to be seen when the two stars clash in the ring.

Who do you think will win between Saraya and Britt Baker if they fight? Sound off in the comments below!

If you use any quotes from here, please credit the exclusive video and add a H/T for the transcription by backlinking it to this article.

A legend has pointed out the issue with the White Rabbit storyline here

Poll : 0 votes