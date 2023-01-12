Saraya's (FKA Paige) real-life boyfriend interested in feuding with WWE legend in AEW

AEW star Saraya has been in a relationship with Falling In Reverse vocalist Ronnie Radke since 2018, but after nearly five years of being in a relationship with a wrestler, Radke wants to get in the ring.

The person he would ideally like to work with is WWE legend and former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho. "The Ocho" has a few things in common with Radke as well, given that he has been the lead vocalist for the band Fozzy since 1999.

AEW fans might have already heard Radke's voice on Dynamite and Rampage before, as his girlfriend's entrance song, "Zombified," is by Falling In Reverse.

During a radio interview with DJ Whoo Kid, Saraya commented on the idea of her boyfriend getting involved in a storyline with Chris Jericho, and given their similarities, it practically writes itself.

"It writes itself. Ronnie even wanted to become part of it. A storyline, do something against Chris Jericho. He's such a good bad guy. He plays a very good bad guy, and people love to hate him. I feel they [Ronnie and Jericho] would have a good storyline." (H/T Fightful)

Radke might have to be patient because, at the time of writing, Jericho is currently involved in a feud with Ricky Starks and Action Andretti.

Saraya suffered her first AEW loss this week on Dynamite

The former WWE Divas Champion has only just returned to action, and she has already found herself on the losing end of a match. However, it's unclear if what happened on the January 11th edition of Dynamite was entirely intentional.

Saraya teamed up with Toni Storm to take on AEW Women's Champion Jamie Hayter and Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. in what turned out to be a back-and-forth contest.

Towards the end of the match, Hikaru Shida came down to the ring and slid a kendo stick into the ring. However, Baker was the one who jumped at the opportunity to use it, hitting Storm in the back and allowing Hayter to get the pinfall victory.

It should be noted that when Shida threw the stick into the ring, it landed in between Storm and Hayter who were both down, leaving some questions up in the air as to who she was passing it to.

