Saraya’s (fka Paige) recent AEW spot was “embarrassing” to watch, according to WWE veteran

A certain WWE veteran recently reviewed a match that occurred on Dynamite between Saraya (fka Paige) and Riho. He was not a fan of the match and had a few words to say about the encounter. This was Jim Cornette.

The two faced each other in singles competition to decide the next contender for Toni Storm's AEW Women's Championship. In the end, the Japanese star would get the win and book a bout with Storm at Worlds End for the gold.

On his Drive-Through podcast, Jim Cornette criticized the overall booking and the spots that occurred during the match. During the match, Riho performed feats of strength at which the veteran was not amused. He mentioned that it was not executed cleanly and put Saraya, who had prior injuries, at risk, and commented that it was not in any way believable.

"Did you see the spot where she actually let this 4 foot nine, 89 pound, mousey little thing give her a Belly to Belly Overhead Northern Lights Suplex with a bridge, and almost land her right on top of her head a la the 'Ridge Holland-Big E incident' of about a year ago? Why would you go for somebody that much smaller than you, and it doesn't mathematically make sense that she can be turned properly or taken over properly. She almost put her right on her f***ing head. The crowd 'ooo'd,' it was so close and obvious, without even Taz who really saw what happened, almost having a s**t fit in his voice. " [2:10-3:04]

Jim Cornette claimed that the entire match was embarrassing overall, and the match result was the cherry on top. He was not a fan of the booking.

"So not only was it embarassing to watch if you care about the wrestling industry, or embarassing if you care about Saraya, but Saraya was embarassed and was just going through the motions, trying to get it over with, without letting this f***ing goof hurt her." [3:56-4:12]

Another veteran believes Saraya may not have been happy putting Riho over

Following Jim Cornette's claims that the former WWE Superstar may just have been going through the motions concerning her match with Riho, another WCW veteran believed the same.

On the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Disco Inferno talked about the match result, and how he felt that Saraya and other stars may not be happy with putting Riho and other Japanese stars over.

"Bro, you can't possibly tell me that like backstage, you got these girls you know. You got a lot of these cats who came from WWE and they are wondering like why are they putting these Japanese girls over us? Put them over on us. (...) Bro, that's what I was saying when I was watching this, I guarantee you she was not happy by having to put this girl over." [19:35 - 23:14]

Heading into Worlds End, Riho looks to re-introduce herself for good in the women's division and capture the title for a second time. Toni Storm is the one woman who stands in her way, someone who is tied for the most reigns in AEW.

