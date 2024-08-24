Saraya sends an emotional message after not being booked for AEW All In 2024 in her home country

Former AEW Women's World Champion Saraya recently sent an emotional message to fans ahead of her possible absence from the All In 2024 PPV. The event is set to take place at the iconic Wembley Stadium this Sunday.

The erstwhile Paige had a historic victory at last year's All In, as she captured the AEW Women's World Championship in front of her family at a packed Wembley Stadium. However, the veteran is likely to miss out on performing at this year's event.

The former WWE Superstar unsuccessfully challenged Toni Storm for the AEW Women's World Championship on the latest episode of Wednesday Night Dynamite in Cardiff, Wales.

On X (Twitter), Saraya reacted to fans' overwhelming support towards her.

"I just got an influx of so much love on here. Just letting you know, I see it, and I love you guys and thank you,'' she wrote.

Saraya reveals her AEW Women's Title win was a last-minute decision

Saraya shocked the world after winning the AEW Women's World Championship at All In last year. She defeated Toni Storm, Hikaru Shida, and Dr. Britt Baker in a Four-Way match to emerge victorious.

In a recent chat on the Broad Ideas podcast, the 32-year-old revealed that Tony Khan informed her about her title win a day before the marquee event at Wembley Stadium.

"We were there for a couple of days; we were planning it, and we didn’t know what the finish was, right? So we were just like, ‘Okay, if it’s you, this is gonna be the finish,' and then Tony comes in last-minute because Tony also owns Fulham Football Club and the Jaguars NFL team. So he was at a Fulham game and flew in, you know, at last-second as we’re about to leave because the show was the next day, and he was like, ‘Oh, you’re going over; you’re gonna win,’ and I cried," Saraya said.

Meanwhile, it will be interesting to see if Tony Khan surprises fans by booking Saraya for an impromptu match at All In 2024.

