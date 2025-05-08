Saraya sends a message to former Divas Champion days after teasing blockbuster WWE return

Saraya left AEW a few months prior and has been teasing a return to WWE since then. Amid the speculations, she had a message for a WWE veteran with whom she had shared the ring multiple times.
The WWE star, who has been a former Divas Champion in her career, is Natalya. The Queen of Harts has been a part of the sports entertainment juggernaut for fifteen years and is still going strong as a part of the active roster.
Hours before AEW Dynamite went on the air tonight, Saraya took to her X to drop a clip from her match against Natalya in WWE years ago and sent a short message to her former locker room cohort.
"What the hell. Love you @NatbyNature."
Most recently, the former WWE Divas Champion fueled the speculations of her return to the Stamford-based promotion minutes before RAW went on the air. She dropped a video of her return from 2017, sparking a huge debate.
While Saraya stated that no bad blood surrounded her exit from AEW, she also revealed that she would be thrilled to make a WWE comeback. With multiple teases by the Anti-Diva continuing on a regular basis, it will be interesting to see if she does make her shocking return to WWE under the new creative regime of Paul "Triple H" Levesque.