Saraya shares 3-word response to WWE star Asuka's worrying update

AEW star Saraya commented on WWE's Asuka's recent statement regarding the latter's disturbing claims. The Empress of Tomorrow didn't have a great week, as her social media handle reveals. For a very long time, pro wrestlers have been troubled by creepy stalkers. Saraya has also not had a great history with them over the years.

Both stars have been absent from their respective promotions recently. The former Royal Rumble winner sustained a knee injury in May and is yet to make a comeback. Also, the Norfolk Doll has been on a hiatus since October 2024.

Asuka recently claimed that she doesn't feel safe anymore, seemingly due to a fan interaction. She spoke about consulting the police and said she is now afraid of even fans approaching her at the airport. Following the shocking revelation, many stars have sent their love to the former WWE Women's Champion.

In one of Asuka's recent tweets, the Empress of Tomorrow wrote that she doesn't want to be romantically involved with anybody. The former AEW Women's World Champion then supported her, saying the former's words would be her motto for 2025.

"My 2025 motto," she wrote.

Saraya claims she received disturbing messages following her separation

The Norfolk Doll reportedly is no longer dating Ronnie Radke after being in a relationship for six years. The news emerged last week, and some fans on social media acted weirdly following the breakup.

Recently on X/Twitter, Sayara stated that she wanted to destroy her phone when the AEW star read creepy messages she received in her 'requested DMs.'

"I wanted to burn my phone when I went into my requested DMs," she wrote.

It remains to be seen when the former AEW Women's World Champion will return to the company, as she hasn't been featured on TV for over three months.

