AEW star Saraya (fka Paige) makes a big revelation about her personal life after breakup with boyfriend 

AEW star Saraya is a massive name in the world of professional wrestling. She is best known for her time in WWE, where she won the NXT Women's Championship once and the WWE Divas Championship twice.

The Anti-Diva was in a relationship with the lead vocalist of Falling in Reverse, Ronnie Radke. They reportedly broke up a few weeks ago. When the news of their reported split became public, fans on X/Twitter had varied reactions.

A few hours ago, the former AEW Women's World Champion posted a few pictures from her new photoshoot on X/Twitter. The images received a great amount of engagement. Interestingly, one particular fan asked her if she was on the lookout for a new partner. The former Paige responded with the following message:

"Nope. I'm good."

The AEW star further revealed that ever since her breakup, she had received countless creepy texts. The nature of the messages was apparently so disturbing that the 32-year-old wanted to "burn" her phone.

"I wanted to burn my phone when I went into my requested DMs," she wrote on X/Twitter.

Why has Saraya been absent from AEW?

Saraya's last match in All Elite Wrestling was an AEW Women's World Title number one contendership four-way bout on Dynamite in October 2024. She has not appeared in any of the company's programs since the bout.

A few months ago, in a red carpet interview with The Buzz, the former Paige revealed the reason behind her absence. She said that she had taken a break from pro wrestling to focus on Hollywood.

"I'm taking a little break right now so I can do more of this stuff again. I haven't been on a red carpet in a minute, but it's nice to be back." [H/T: WrestlingInc.]

Saraya was signed to WWE from 2011 to 2022. She arguably played an important role in popularizing women's pro wrestling in North America.

