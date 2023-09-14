Saraya shares her honest thoughts on how long her AEW title reign will be

Saraya won the AEW Women's Championship in a triumphant four-way clash during All In this year. Recently, the star commented on how long she'll likely hold the belt and her hopes for her reign.

After her career came to an abrupt end in 2018, many doubted that Sarya would ever return to pro wrestling. Just like fans, the star didn't think she'd ever be back in the ring, let alone capture gold again, and recently she opened up about the experience.

During her recent appearance on Women's Wrestling Talk, Saraya expressed how she hopes to have a long AEW Women's Championship reign but will be fine even if it ends soon.

"Hopefully long and entertaining for everybody. I mean, I don’t know where it’s gonna go. I don’t know if I’ll lose it in a week’s time. I don’t know. But I’m just really happy that after nine years I never thought I would ever hold a championship again.” (H/T: Fightful).

In closing, the Anti-Diva expressed that having her championship victory in the UK added to how special it all was. Saraya recently commented on possibly wrestling in RevPro and admitted that she was jealous of Skye Blue for competing there before her.

Saraya also commented on why she didn't win the Women's Championship soon after her AEW debut

Opinions about the AEW Women's Champion have been mixed since her debut in the promotion. Despite this, her arrival was met with high praise, and many wondered why she took months to get into the title scene.

During the same interview, the Anti-Diva expressed that she simply felt that she wasn't ready to reign with the title yet.

"I wasn't ready for that. I don't think that would be very fair for anybody either if I came in straight away and won the championship. From my standpoint, considering I've been out for five plus years, and then all of a sudden, I'm just like, 'Okay, I can win a championship,' yeah, it wouldn't be too fair." (H/T - SEScoops)

Additionally, Saraya praised her initial feud with Britt Baker and praised her for being the first woman signed to AEW and a top star. The two will likely clash again in the future, especially if Baker plans to regain the championship.

How long do you think Saraya's reign will be? Let us know in the comments section below.