Saraya wants legendary Spice Girls member to appear at AEW All In

AEW All In is right around the corner, and expectations are sky-high for the massive event. With it taking place at Wembley Stadium in London, many fans are hoping to see British favorites like AEW's Saraya and NJPW's Will Ospreay at the event.

However, the Anti-Diva herself is hoping to see a legendary British performer: The Spice Girls' Baby Spice.

The Spice Girls were a five-woman pop group that took the world by storm in the late '90s. Largely inactive since 2008, four of the five members reunited for a tour in 2018. However, the last time all five were on stage together was at the 2012 Summer Olympics in London.

Saraya, who is obviously a fan of The Spice Girls, is expected to feature prominently when AEW comes to London for All In on August 27, and she wants to meet one of the group's stars at the show. The 30-year-old invited Emma Bunton (aka Baby Spice) on Twitter, revealing that she'll wear her Spice Girl platform shoes if the two meet.

"I need to know too. @EmmaBunton wanna come to our @AEW wembley show?? I bought my Union Jack spice girl platform shoes just for the occasion," tweeted Saraya.

Saraya wants the women's division to get some big opportunities in the build to AEW All In

AEW All In is set to be one of the biggest wrestling events in history, and Saraya wants the All Elite's women's division to receive some strong booking heading into the show.

When asked by a fan about what she'd like to do at the pay-per-view in London, the former Divas Champion put her own plans aside and addressed the need for the female talent to be presented with good opportunities before the big event:

"Well. It’s a big show, gonna be a longer one too. Putting my opinion about me to the side and thinking of the division as a whole. I think the women deserve an opportunity and with ample time we could have multiple matches and really utilize the weeks between now and until then to start telling a couple different stories leading up to what’s gonna be the biggest wrestling event in history."

