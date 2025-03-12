"SASHA BANKS IS BACK!!!" "IT'S BOSS TIME" - Fans react to former WWE champion's look on TV

A former WWE champion recently made the fans remember Sasha Banks because of her looks. The star in question is former NXT Women's Champion Giulia.

Ad

On March 11 at NXT: Roadblock, Stephanie Vaquer defeated Giulia in a Winner Takes All match, which concluded her reign as the NXT Women's Champion after 63 days.

A picture of Giulia from this week's Monday Night RAW at MSG is going viral all over the internet. Fans could see her holding the NXT Women's Title, which she lost a day later at NXT Roadblock. She was also sporting blue hair.

Full blue hair was one of the signature looks of Sasha Banks (aka Mercedes Mone) during her time in the Stamford-based promotion. Seeing the picture on X (fka Twitter), fans compared her to the former WWE star.

Ad

Trending

A fan said, "SASHA BANKS IS BACK!!!"

"IT’S BOSS TIME," this person wrote.

Some fans even stated that Giulia is better than Sasha Banks.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Don't insult her like that. She is way better than Sasha ever was," tweeted a user.

This fan commented, "Don’t disrespect this woman by calling her Sasha Banks Giulia is 100x better than Sasha Banks"

Expand Tweet

Ad

The CEO left the Stamford-based promotion in May 2022 due to a creative dispute with Vince McMahon. She and her then-tag team partner Naomi reportedly walked out of the May 16 episode of RAW. However, The Glow returned to WWE after a while.

Former WWE star Mercedes Mone successfully defended her title at AEW Revolution

After Mercedes Mone left WWE, she spent some time in NJPW in the East but eventually returned to the US to join AEW. She won the TBS Championship in her debut match against Willow Nightingale at Double or Nothing 2024. Since then, she has successfully retained the title against many female stars.

Ad

Recently, she successfully defended her championship against Stardom's Momo Watanabe. The two stars started feuding after Mone disrespected Watanabe at Grand Slam Australia by shoving one of her titles in the Japanese star's face.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback