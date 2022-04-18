Satnam Singh reveals why he chose to sign with AEW instead of WWE

AEW's newest signing, Satnam Singh, has shed some light into his decision to join Tony Khan's promotion over WWE.

The former Dallas Mavericks player made his All Elite debut on Dynamite. The 7-foot-tall giant took out Samoa Joe after the latter won the ROH World Television Championship.

Speaking to Ruby Arora, Satnam spoke about how he regrets not knowing that he could have had a wrestling career sooner.

"The only regret I have is if I could’ve understood that I could’ve been a wrestler before, I think I would have been a better wrestler in the world. When the opportunity came up about 4 to 5 years ago if I would’ve said yes, I would be A big, huge, giant wrestler," Satnam said. [H/T Fightful]

The former basketball player also mentioned that he joined AEW because he wanted to create a bigger impact for the Indian community. He claimed that he would have been lost in the shuffle had he joined WWE.

“AEW is like brand new, it’s only been a couple of years, and it’s really fire. I thought that if I go to AEW, I would be the first again. The first wrestler from India. I will make [more] history for India in AEW. If I go to WWE, that would be amazing, but amazing why? Because they already have Indian people over there. They have the Indian wrestler. Why don’t I go start there, where they have no Indian guys, and create history again after reaching there. Not for me, for the Indian wrestlers, for everyone,” Satnam added. [H/T Fightful]

You can check out the results for Battle of the Belts 2 here.

Several Indian stars have enjoyed success in WWE

Satnam Singh mentioned the fact that a few Indians have wrestled in the WWE. Two of them have even won world titles in the company.

The Great Khali was the first to do so, winning the World Heavyweight Championship in 2007. He also enjoyed wins over top superstars like The Undertaker and Kane.

Ten years after Khali made history, Jinder Mahal followed suit. The Modern Day Maharaja became the first Indian superstar to win the WWE Championship. He is currently part of the SmackDown roster.

Singh will hope to replicate some of that success in AEW. He has enjoyed a positive start in the promotion with Jay Lethal and Sonjay Dutt by his side.

Do you think Satnam Singh will be a success in AEW? Let us know in the comments.

Mark Henry names the future of wrestling in an interview with Sportskeeda. More details here.

Edited by Prem Deshpande