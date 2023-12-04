Satnam Singh namedrops former WWE Champion who he almost faced at AEW All In as dream opponent (Exclusive)

The 7ft 2in AEW star, Satnam Singh, names a former WWE world champion as his dream opponent, whom he confronted at the "All In" event and almost had a match with him.

Former NBA player Satnam Singh, who made his AEW debut last year, has made occasional TV appearances since signing the contract with Tony Khan's promotion. He has also wrestled in multiple matches until now. The seven-foot-tall giant currently features alongside Sonjay Dutt and Jay Lethal as a group.

As Satnam is relatively new to the wrestling scene, he is perhaps yet to share the ring with some of his dream opponents. Speaking to Riju Dasgupta recently exclusively on Sportskeeda, Singh disclosed his dream opponent to be the current AEW star, Paul Wight (fka Big Show), who he recently confronted:

"I have already faced Big Show (Paul Wight) in London, but I really want to wrestle with him, like proper wrestling you know, that's my big dream you know, and let's see when it happens." [8:05 - 8:20]

Earlier this year, at the "All In" event in Wembley, Satnam appeared alongside Jeff Jerrett, Lethal, and Dutt to confront Paul Wight (fka Big Show). Satnam got a knockout punch from Wight as well. Interestingly, the two giants were reportedly set to wrestle each other in Wembley.

AEW star commented on his comparison with The Great Khali

Prior to Satnam Singh making his name on the wrestling scene, The Great Khali, also hailing from Punjab, India, achieved great heights in his WWE career and went on to get inducted into the Hall of Fame. However, Satnam said he is different than Khali in an interview with India Today:

"I'm really different from any other wrestlers from India. I have never seen in my life anyone bigger than me in wrestling from India. I'm not going to compare myself with anyone. And nobody can compare me to anyone. If anyone compared me to The Great Khali, I would say no. I'm more different than him." (H/T Sportskeeda)

Moreover, Satnam Singh also named legends such as The Rock, Big Show, Kane, The Undertaker, and The Great Khali as his wrestling idols. It remains to be seen what the future has in store for the 7ft giant.

