"Save her from going to WWE" - Fans erupt after Chris Jericho and AEW star tease big arrival

It is quite evident that former and current wrestlers are pretty active on podcasts, telling their ideas about what the business should do, even to AEW. One of the most popular wrestling podcasts is Chris Jericho's 'Talk is Jericho.' An iconic female AEW star recently suggested an addition to the Jacksonville-based company's roster on Y2J's podcast.

The female star in question is Mariah May. She talked about bringing Giulia, who is currently signed with World Wonder Ring Stardom, to AEW. While Chris Jericho was open to the idea, it remains to be seen whether Tony Khan, the President of the Jacksonville-based company, is excited about it.

The fans were pretty excited about the fantasy signing and expressed their feelings on Twitter.

Check out the fan's tweet and the reactions below:

"Mariah May on TIJ: " I think Giulia should come to AEW." Chris Jericho: "Let's call her." @TonyKhan: Your turn!" a Twitter user shared.

Expand Tweet

Fan Reactions 1

Fan Reactions 2

Giulia has all the credentials to make it big in any wrestling promotion that she signs up with. In New Japan Pro Wrestling, she is the current Strong Women's Champion. She was the recipient of the 2020 Tokyo Sports Women's Wrestling Grand Prize. There are rumors of her being in talks with WWE, but in this business, nobody knows anything for sure until the big pop.

AEW's female roster needs some additions

AEW has a stacked roster, but the women's roster still lacks something essential. Tony Khan lost Jade Cargill from his roster this year. Earlier, Ronda Rousey shunned all rumors of her making a debut in the Jacksonville-based company, even after she made an in-ring appearance in Ring of Honor, the other company that Tony Khan is the President of, which was later revealed to be a one-off appearance.

There have been several comments about Mercedes Mone, formerly known as Sasha Banks, adding herself to AEW's roster, but that has not come to fruition till now. She spiced up those rumors when she attended the 2023 All In Pay-Per-View.

Do you think Tony Khan should pay more attention to AEW's women's roster? Let us know in the comments section below.