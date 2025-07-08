"Say that s**t to my face" - Dustin Rhodes gets into heated war of words with AEW star

Dustin Rhodes got into a heated war of words with an AEW star and dared him to say whatever he did to his face. This should make for interesting viewing in the near future.

The Natural is a multiple champion in Ring of Honor as he holds the World Tag Team Championship with Sammy Guevara, and also the World Six-Man Tag Team Championship alongside Marshall and Ross Von Erich. He has had his fair share of rivalries ever since he became a champion in the Tony Khan-led promotion.

It was announced earlier today by ROH on X/Twitter that Dustin Rhodes will be teaming up with Sammy Guevara and the Von Erichs to take on the Grizzled Young Veterans and the Premier Athletes in Ring of Honor this coming Friday. Shawn Dean wrote a sarcastic message to that tweet and essentially called Rhodes’ team dumb.

The former WWE star hit back and called out Shawn Dean. He wrote:

“Say that s**t to my face, you cu**.”

Sammy Guevara reveals how Dustin Rhodes has helped him

Sammy Guevara and Dustin Rhodes have been tag champions for a while. Guevara has now revealed how his tag team partner has helped him so far.

Speaking exclusively with Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Bill Apter, Guevara said:

“I mean, it's kind of his motto just to keep steppin'. You know, I say keep going, he [Dustin Rhodes] says 'Keep steppin', but it's 100%, like, him and I talk a lot. You know, you'll have your ups and downs, and he'll tell me, 'Man, you just gotta keep going. You just gotta keep steppin' and just be patient.' And so, he's helped me just kind of slow down a bit and kinda just take everything for what it is, and not for what it should be or could be, but just for what it is.”

You can check out his comments in the video below:

This shows that Sammy Guevara really looks up to The Natural as his mentor, and the chemistry between the ROH World Tag Team Champions is out there for everyone to see.

