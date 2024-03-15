Scarlett Bordeaux shares photo with top AEW star

WWE Superstar Scarlett Bordeaux has recently shared a photograph with a top AEW star. That would be "Timeless" Toni Storm.

Storm is one of the most popular stars in the Jacksonville-based company, currently reigning as the AEW Women's World Champion. She has performed in a number of wrestling promotions, including a four-year stint in WWE, before going All Elite in 2022.

Scarlett, on the other hand, appears on SmackDown alongside her husband, Karrion Kross. The couple is currently a part of the heel stable The Final Testament, which also includes Paul Ellering and the Authors of Pain. The 32-year-old star recently took to social media to send birthday wishes to her colleague, Shotzi.

In a post on Instagram, Scarlett shared a series of pictures with the former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion on the occasion of her birthday. One of the photographs featured AEW star "Timeless" Toni Storm.

Scarlett Bordeaux shared a picture with "Timeless" Toni Storm and Shotzi on Instagram.

Shotzi was put on the shelf after suffering an injury earlier in February 2024. The California native is presently recovering from a torn ACL.

Deonna Purrazzo was disappointed with "Timeless" Toni Storm retaining the AEW Women's World Championship at Revolution 2024

Revolution 2024 Pay-Per-View will go down as one of the most important shows in the history of All Elite Wrestling. The crowd at the Greensboro Coliseum watched Sting and Darby Allin retain their AEW World Tag Team Championship in The Icon's retirement match against The Young Bucks.

Another champion who successfully defended their title on March 3, 2024, was "Timeless" Toni Storm. The 28-year-old star took on her long-time friend and rival, Deonna Purrazzo. The build-up for the match tapped into the history shared by the two women, with The Virtuosa determined to dethrone and humble Storm.

Towards the end of the bout, the former WWE Superstar managed to trap her opponent in the Venus De Milo, making her tap out. However, the referee ended up not noticing Storm tapping out due to interference from her butler, Luther.

Further interference from Mariah May enabled the former NXT UK Women's Champion to pick up the win over Purrazzo. Deonna voiced her frustration over the finish of the match on social media.

Taking to X/Twitter, Purrazzo shared a photograph of herself applying an arm bar on Storm, bringing up the fact that Toni tapped out to her submission.

"Toni Storm tapped out. That is all. #AEWRevolution @AEW," Deonna Purrazzo shared.

The rivalry between Deonna Purrazzo and "Timeless" Toni Storm seems far from over. The New Jersey native revealed in a promo on the latest episode of AEW Dynamite that she would find a partner to take on Storm and Mariah May.

