Shotzi shares injury update 9 days after surgery

Shotzi has shared another positive health update after suffering a significant injury earlier this month.

The SmackDown star battled NXT Women's Champion Lyra Valkyria on February 13. Unfortunately, the 31-year-old suffered a torn ACL during the match and will be out of action for the foreseeable future. She was originally scheduled to battle Tiffany Stratton in an Elimination Chamber qualifying match on SmackDown this month, but the match never took place due to her injury.

The former champion shared an update just four days after her surgery. She took to her Instagram story again today to share another update. In the video, the 31-year-old can be seen on an exercise bike. Shotzi noted that she has unlocked a new level.

You can check out her Instagram story by clicking here.

WWE legend Mick Foley claims Shotzi has the potential to be a star

Hall of Famer Mick Foley recently praised Shotzi and believes she is very talented.

During an episode of his Foley is Pod show last year, the wrestling legend praised Shotzi and admitted that he thought she had the chance to win the Women's Royal Rumble a couple of years ago. Foley noted that winning the Women's Royal Rumble would have given fans a reason to get invested in the SmackDown star.

"I think she is somebody that has a big upside. I was even hoping she would win the Rumble a couple of years ago because winning the Rumble, obviously, has a bold proclamation, and a real sign that the company is behind someone, and a sign to the fans that you know it would be worth their emotional interest as well to get behind her too." [From 30:41 to 31:10]

You can check out Foley's comments in the video below:

Shotzi has won gold on NXT, but she has yet to capture a title on the main roster. Only time will tell what the promotion has planned for her when she returns to action.

Have you missed Shotzi on WWE television? Let us know in the comments section below.