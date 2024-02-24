Shotzi shares positive health update 4 days after surgery

WWE Superstar Shotzi has shared a positive health update today, just four days after undergoing successful surgery.

The former Ms. Blackheart was supposed to battle Tiffany Stratton in an Elimination Chamber qualifying match, but the bout never took place. Unfortunately, Shotzi suffered a significant injury during her bout with NXT Women's Champion Lyra Valkyria on February 13.

The 31-year-old suffered a torn ACL and will be out of action for the foreseeable future. Tiffany Stratton instead defeated Zelina Vega to qualify for the Women's Elimination Chamber match tomorrow night in Perth, Australia.

Ahead of tonight's episode of SmackDown, the former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion took to her Instagram story to share a positive update on her recovery from ACL surgery. The veteran showed off the range of motion in her leg shortly after surgery, and you can check out her Instagram story by clicking here.

Shotzi breaks character to praise WWE star

Shotzi and former Damage CTRL member Bayley were involved in a bitter rivalry last year.

Bayley won the Women's Royal Rumble match on January 27 and appeared to be set on challenging Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship. However, she overheard WWE Women's Champion Iyo Sky and The Kabuki Warriors talking trash about her and changed her mind. Bayley then announced she will be challenging Damage CTRL's Iyo Sky at WWE WrestleMania 40.

Speaking with WrestlingNewsCo last year, Shotzi broke character to praise her former rival. The SmackDown star shaved her head to show support for her sister, who was diagnosed with cancer. She was grateful to share the moment with Bayley and added that she views the veteran as a role model:

"I got to work with Bayley with it too. Bayley has always been like a huge role model to me. So to have that moment with her, to share this like meaningful moment with her was really awesome, and like, you know, I didn't really like say much of it but like everyone kinda knew anyway, and like, that really resonated with my sister, and she got like a lot of support from my fans which I really love and appreciate too," she said. [1:01 - 1:31]

The winner of the Women's Elimination Chamber match tomorrow night will go on to challenge for the Women's World Championship at WWE WrestleMania 40. It will be fascinating to see which WWE Superstar emerges victorious at the premium live event in Australia.

