6 final predictions for Elimination Chamber 2024 - WWE legend to return after 190 days, Cody Rhodes to lose again?

The upcoming Elimination Chamber will be a massive premium live event as WWE approaches WrestleMania 40. Set to take place in Perth, Australia, the WWE Universe has high expectations from the show. From thrilling matches to great segments, the Stamford-based promotion has plenty in store to offer.

Apart from the Men's and Women's Elimination Chamber Matches, Rhea Ripley will be defending her Women's World Championship, and The Kabuki Warriors will defend their WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. In this article, we will look at six possible outcomes that could take place at the upcoming PLE:

#6. The Grayson Waller Effect can lead to a match at Elimination Chamber: Perth

Expand Tweet

Apart from matches between big names, Elimination Chamber: Perth will also witness Grayson Waller host his popular talk show, The Grayson Waller Effect. Moreover, Waller will have Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins as his guests on the show. While many people believe this will just be a chat, there is a chance it might lead to a match.

Earlier, a snapshot of Grayson Waller having a conversation with Paul Heyman went viral. There is a chance Heyman might have provoked Waller to create a situation where this segment could lead to a match in which Rhodes takes plenty of damage and loses. This potential match could be between Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes facing Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso.

However, given Rollins is injured and won't be cleared to compete, Rhodes might be forced to face the duo on his own. This 2-on-1 Handicap Match could lead to a loss for The American Nightmare. If such a scenario takes place, it would be Rhodes' second consecutive loss after he lost to Drew McIntyre recently on RAW.

#5. The Kabuki Warriors retain their WWE Women's Tag Team Championship

Asuka and Kairi Sane will defend their WWE Women's Tag Team Championship against Indi Hartwell and Candice LeRae at Elimination Chamber: Perth. While Hartwell and LeRae have what it takes to be champions, it is unlikely to see The Kabuki Warriors lose their titles at this point.

On SmackDown, The Kabuki Warriors, along with IYO SKY, are involved in a massive feud against Bayley. Hence, given WWE would want to push the duo as a strong tag team till WrestleMania 40, it is unlikely to see Asuka and Kairi Sane lose their titles.

#4. WWE legend to return and help The Judgment Day retain

At Elimination Chamber: Perth, Finn Balor and Damian Priest will defend their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship against Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate. While Priest and Balor are favorites heading into the bout, one simply cannot ignore the formidable team Dunne and Bate have become.

However, at the PLE in Perth, Australia, Dunne and Bate might go on to lose their match, as Sheamus could return and cost them the match. For those unaware, Dunne was part of The Brawling Brutes, which was led by Sheamus. But after The Celtic Warrior got injured, things changed, and the faction disbanded.

Hence, Sheamus could make a return and cost Dunne for abruptly ending The Brawling Brutes. While the Irish star's return in this article is speculation, rumors suggest he is cleared to make a comeback.

#3. Becky Lynch wins the 2024 Women's Elimination Chamber Match

Until now, Rhea Ripley has defended her Women's World Championship against some of the biggest names on RAW. However, Mami has not defended her title against Becky Lynch. Therefore, at Elimination Chamber: Perth, it won't be surprising to see WWE book The Man to win the Women's Elimination Chamber Match.

Currently, Ripley and Lynch are both massive stars in the Stamford-based promotion. This is one major reason why booking them to face each other at WrestleMania 40 will make sense.

#2. Drew McIntyre wins the 2024 Men's Elimination Chamber Match

The 2024 Men's Elimination Chamber Match consists of big superstars like Randy Orton, LA Knight, Bobby Lashley, Logan Paul, Kevin Owens, and Drew McIntyre. While every superstar deserves to win in their own right, McIntyre probably makes the best case when it comes to winning the match in Perth, Australia.

For a long time now, WWE has portrayed McIntyre as someone who is frustrated due to incidents in his past. The Scottish Warrior has also played his character well, which can be seen via a boost in his merchandise sales. Given he is trending right now, it would be right for WWE to book Drew to win the 2024 Men's Elimination Chamber Match.

Until now, The Scottish Warrior has lost to Seth Rollins on two occasions. However, at WrestleMania 40, the Stamford-based promotion could book Drew McIntyre to beat The Visionary. Doing so will help maintain McIntyre's status as a top superstar and will also help WWE convince him to sign a new deal.

#1. Rhea Ripley turns into a fan-favorite heel and beats Nia Jax

When Rhea Ripley walks out to defend her Women's World Championship at Elimination Chamber: Perth, she will receive plenty of support from her native crowd. While the Australian star will most likely defend her belt, she could also turn into a fan-favorite heel. For a long time now, Ripley has been a heel in the Stamford-based promotion.

However, given the support she will receive at Elimination Chamber: Perth, WWE could use the support to turn Ripley into a fan-favorite heel. Doing this could benefit the Stamford-based promotion because, heading into WrestleMania 40, they will be able to explore many more storyline options involving the champion.

Are you excited about Elimination Chamber: Perth? Sound off in the comments section below!