Sheamus appears to hint at character change following WWE return tease

Sheamus has been absent from WWE since August 18, 2023, as he has been nursing a shoulder injury.

The other day on social media, the Irishman teased that a return to the ring is imminent. It has been six months since his last appearance, and perhaps now is the best time for him to make a strong comeback. Could it be in the form of a heel turn?

On Instagram, Sheamus dropped a major throwback photo from back in 2015, when he resurfaced as a heel after being off television for a while. At the time, he sported a braided beard and a mohawk. The WWE Universe immediately noticed his new look and chanted "you look stupid" at him when he appeared.

"no. You look stupid," Sheamus captioned his post.

The picture showcases Sheamus holding a photograph of himself from his early days in the pro-wrestling juggernaut. The Celtic Warrior made an explosive impact shortly after making his debut on the main roster. In 2009, he captured his first WWE Championship only six months after his debut, as he defeated the company's biggest babyface at the time, John Cena.

John Cena was instrumental in Sheamus winning first WWE Title six months after debut

While speaking to the Virgin Media Sports Stories recently, Sheamus disclosed John Cena's role in the early success he experienced.

Cena and Sheamus worked a Tables match in December 2009 at TLC from which the Irishman emerged victorious and won the WWE Title. The Irishman then defended the WWE Championship at Elimination Chamber the following year, a match that saw Cena regain the belt.

Later in 2010, the two squared off multiple times. The Celtic Warrior picked up two more PLE victories over Cena, at Fatal 4-Way and Money in the Bank. Both times it was owing to the involvement of Nexus.

Regarding his first win over The Cenation Leader, Sheamus said:

"Up until that day, I was losing that match. Things changed. Cena had a lot to do with it. Cena had a lot to do with what happened that day. It was like, ‘this is someone I can do business with. This is someone I can go around and is a believable foe,’ which is what John needed."

Many years after he feuded with John Cena, Sheamus cited his matches with the 16-time World Champion and Randy Orton, particularly the Hell in a Cell contest with the latter, as some of his best matches thus far.

