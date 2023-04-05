Sheamus claims recent historic match is not on par with his clashes against two former WWE Champions

WWE Superstar Sheamus recently reflected on competing in the main roster's first WarGames match at Survivor Series 2022.

In the weeks heading into the Thanksgiving event, The Brawling Brutes got tangled up with The Bloodline. This led to the trio forming an unlikely alliance with Drew McIntyre and Kevin Owens to take down Roman Reigns and Co.

In a sit-down interview with Ryan Satin on Out of Character, Sheamus revealed that the WarGames match is not up there with some of his favorite matches, including the Hell in a Cell and Steel Cage bouts he competed in against Randy Orton and John Cena, respectively, both in 2010.

"I don’t have any criticisms about it. I just thought it was… I thought it was all right," Sheamus began. "If I go back through my career, it’s not something I go, 'Oh! That moment there, that WarGames match.' That wouldn’t be up there anywhere near my top five or 10, you know? I’ve had some great matches, Hell in a Cell, I really like the one I had against Randy (Orton). Money in the Bank matches, Cage matches, the one with John (Cena) at Money in the Bank years ago." [23:00 onwards]

The veteran then revealed why he felt that the WarGames match could have been better, despite being a reasonable contest with historic significance.

"I just felt at the time, we (Brawling Brutes) were just there as the opponents. The stories hadn’t really heated up to that point, so it was going a different direction, which is just the way it is sometimes with storylines. But as I said, it was cool to go in there and be involved in a match like that," Sheamus said.

What did Sheamus do at WWE WrestleMania 39?

At WrestleMania 39, the former multi-time world champion competed in a remarkable triple threat contest against Gunther and Drew McIntyre with the WWE Intercontinental Championship on the line. Despite chasing the title for many months, Sheamus was unable to dethrone The Ring General.

However, the match has a high rewatch value, and The Celtic Warrior's gutsy performance was undeniable.

