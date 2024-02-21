Former WWE Champion teases return after six-month absence

A fan-favorite WWE Superstar appears to be gearing up for an in-ring return this WrestleMania season.

On August 18, 2023, Adam Copeland retired as Edge in the pro-wrestling juggernaut, only to resurface in the wrestling world less than two months later. Before his real-life friend joined rival company AEW, Sheamus gave Adam his farewell match on Friday Night SmackDown. Fatefully, the bout was also the Irishman's final contest that year.

Earlier today on X, Sheamus asked the WWE Universe whether they miss witnessing "5 star banger matches" while also addressing his remarkable contests in the last three years:

"ANYONE missing 5 star banger matches? #MOTY2021 #MOTY2022 #MOTY2023," wrote Sheamus on X.

Expand Tweet

During The Celtic Warrior's time away, The Brawling Brutes disbanded. Ridge Holland now works in NXT, while Pete Dunne has formed a tag team with Tyler Bate. Together, they are dubbed the New Catch Republic. At Elimination Chamber: Perth Saturday night, New Catch Republic will challenge Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Damian Priest and Finn Balor for the straps.

Sheamus was frustrated after the match with Gunther at WWE Clash at the Castle

As Sheamus mentioned in his tweet, his 2022 match with Gunther in Cardiff, Wales, was voted by many major media outlets and fans as the match of the year. His rivalry with The Ring General renewed his popularity among the masses. Despite suffering a loss, Sheamus and his crew, The Brawling Brutes, bounced back with a victory over Imperium at Extreme Rules the following month.

While conversing with the Daily Star, Sheamus revealed that he genuinely was frustrated at the creative team for not building on the momentum he had garnered with his stalwart performance in September 2022:

"What I was upset about and what really bothered me was the creative after that. I came out of that with so much organic momentum, and it was just wasted. It didn’t go anywhere."

The former WWE Champion later revisited the rivalry at WrestleMania 39, but this time Drew McIntyre got involved. Once again, The Ring General walked away with the win:

"It was a dead end, just like with WrestleMania. Drew went away because he was injured, but I was ready to go and then just nothing. There were no avenues and nowhere to go and that’s frustrating. I did the War Games thing [after Clash at the Castle] but that was s*** - that’s how I felt, though others might have felt differently,” Sheamus recalled.

If Sheamus wins the Intercontinental Championship, he becomes a Grand Slam Champion in WWE. The Celtic Warrior has repeatedly taken digs at Gunther in recent times, teasing the possibility that the creative team would turn the page to a fresh chapter in their remarkable rivalry.

Gunther, on the other hand, spoke extensively about his rival, praising his never-say-die attitude while revealing a major flaw.

Lola Vice's red carpet outfit will make your jaw hit the floor. Click HERE