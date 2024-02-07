46-year-old WWE veteran claims he made Gunther "relevant"

Veteran WWE star and multi-time champion Sheamus has sent out a bold message aimed at Gunther.

On this week's edition of Monday Night RAW, Gunther celebrated completing 600 days as the Intercontinental Champion. Throughout his title reign, he has successfully defended the championship against top names, including Sheamus, who he beat in an instant classic at Clash at the Castle 2022.

Taking to Twitter/X, Sheamus responded to a tweet by Gunther, claiming that he made The Ring General "relevant."

"Congrats fella!! i made you relevant," wrote Sheamus.

Check out Sheamus' tweet:

Gunther previously explained why Sheamus can't climb the top of the WWE ladder

Gunther provided his honest take on Sheamus. During an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, The Ring General pointed out the strong aspects of his long-term rival.

The Intercontinental Champion discussed Sheamus' ability to bring a certain energy to the ring. He said:

"He's strong; he's physical. He can go. Like he doesn't really stop, and he brings great energy into the ring. He's got the kind of energy, as an opponent, you could feed off it. You can't keep the guy down. He keeps coming at you. I think that creates an exciting match for the audience."

Gunther added:

"His weakness is nothing really in the ring. He's weakness is up here (mind) and in the heart. He's got a soft heart, he doesn't have mind strength, and he seems frustrated. I see him popping up on Twitter every second day, making comments. I don't think he's focused enough on what he really wants and tries to figure out different ways to reach his goal."

Sheamus has been out of action since his match against Edge back in 2023. It remains to be seen when he will return to WWE.

