Former WWE star opens up about Nexus' loss at SummerSlam 14 years later

A former WWE star has opened up about Nexus' loss at SummerSlam 2010 and noted that the group could never recapture their momentum.

Nexus was a heel faction that debuted with a bang on the June 7, 2010 edition of WWE RAW. The group interrupted the main event and brutally attacked John Cena. The Cenation Leader was taken out of the ring on a stretcher after the attack. However, the stable would go on to lose to Cena's team at SummerSlam 2010, effectively killing all of their momentum.

Speaking with Steve Fall of WrestlingNews.co, Heath Slater opened up about the decision to have Nexus lose at the premium live event 14 years ago. Slater claimed that the faction was originally supposed to win the match.

"Yes, we were going in winning. We were supposed to be winning that match, and then around five o'clock or so, it all changed," he said. [From 00:48 to 00:57]

Slater added Nexus was set up to succeed but had the opportunity taken away from them ahead of SummerSlam 2010.

"It su*ks because I wish someone was just thinking about the bigger picture and not themself, you know? I've always said this, and I've always said it on other podcasts, it is one of those things where like, Nexus was on the cusp of like, we already destroyed everything. We literally poured the gasoline all over the town. We have the match in our hand, and we're just like, 'Yeah, we are about to take over'. And then when we are about that gasoline, someone just blows it out and we never got that momentum back," he added. [From 01:24 to 02:06]

You can check out the full interview in the video below:

Heath Slater on why Nexes should have won at WWE SummerSlam

Heath Slater has shared why he believes Nexus should have emerged victorious at SummerSlam 2010.

During his conversation with Steve Fall of WrestlingNews.co, the former WWE Tag Team Champion stated that the group should have won at SummerSlam to establish themselves. He added that the faction could have taken over for a bit before having a massive match at WrestleMania.

"Nexus should have won at SummerSlam. We all should have went back into the ring, stood tall, and ended SummerSlam that way. What in the world is WWE going to do? Holy cr*p. What is going to happen? Nexus has taken out the best. Then, we take over for a few months, of course there will be ups and downs, and then we have the huge blowoff at WrestleMania. And once that happens, it is just 'Holy sh*t, here we go'. We have the super group, here comes The Avengers, and they are whooping our a**. You know? That is exactly what I was picturing," said Slater. [From 02:07 - 02:42]

Heath Slater departed WWE in 2020 and spent three years with TNA Wrestling before his contract expired in October 2023. It will be interesting to see if the veteran ever gets the chance to return to the Stamford-based company down the line.

