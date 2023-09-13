"You were right" - John Cena allegedly admitted a big mistake in front of WWE rival

John Cena admitted to a rival that he and WWE had made a mistake with a massive booking decision.

The main event of SummerSlam 2010 saw Team WWE defeating The Nexus. The Nexus was a white-hot stable back then, and their loss to Team WWE received massive backlash from many fans.

WWE Hall of Famer Edge, who was a member of Team WWE, recently opened up about the controversial decision to have The Nexus lose that night. Edge told ITR Wrestling that John Cena and other higher-ups were stuck on Team WWE picking up the win that night. Edge and Chris Jericho were heavily against the decision and said that a big mistake was being made. The Rated-R Superstar added that Cena later approached him and Jericho and said that it was a mistake having Team WWE win against The Nexus.

"To guys like me and Jericho, it's like well, 'This is... here goes that gimmick!' And a certain point you just go right. I would love for them to be able to keep rolling and running, and I think you now have new main event players, that's obviously not in someone's plans. So all Chris and I could do is go right and what we both said is you're all making a mistake and we left it at that. And I think it proved over time, it was a mistake. To his credit, he came back that night, he goes, 'You were right!' Yep we were." [3:02 - 3:46]

John Cena came out victorious when his feud with Wade Barrett finally came to an end

John Cena and Wade Barrett feuded in late 2010 and went on to compete in a Chairs match at TLC 2010. This was it for Wade Barrett as a main-event star, and he never really recovered from the loss to Cena.

Wade Barrett did win the Intercontinental title on five occasions. He was also the 2015 King of the Ring winner. Unfortunately, Barrett never became a world champion in WWE.

Do you think The Nexus winning at SummerSlam 2010 would have been the better idea?

