4 times WWE got the main event of SummerSlam wrong

SummerSlam is the second-biggest show in the WWE calendar. The main event of The Biggest Party of Summer is, thus, by extension, an incredibly significant encounter.

However, the company has booked the wrong headliner over the years or ruined the encounter with questionable creative decisions.

#4. Team WWE vs. The Nexus at SummerSlam 2010

The summer of 2010 was ruled by The Nexus, an eight-man gang of NXT Season One graduates led by Wade Barrett. The faction was ruthless as they used the number's game to lay waste to the entire RAW roster.

Their primary target was John Cena. To end The Nexus' reign of terror, Cena assembled an all-star team of seven men, including Bret Hart, Edge, and Chris Jericho. Daniel Bryan was announced as the surprise final member on the night of the event.

The problem was that Cena buried The Nexus that night. The win gave the wrestling fan base a feel-good moment, but it spelled doom for Wade Barret and company.

The Nexus was never the same after their massive loss to Team WWE. It's no wonder they were forgotten within a year of the event.

#3. Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at SummerSlam 2018

After Brock Lesnar's surprising victory over Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 34, fan interest in his title reign dwindled, primarily owing to his part-timer status. Everyone knew The Big Dog would dethrone Lesnar, and WWE unnecessarily prolonged The Beast's Universal Title reign.

Thus, no one was excited when Reigns defeated Bobby Lashley to become the Number One Contender for the Universal Title at SummerSlam 2018. The outcome was a foregone conclusion.

Giving credit where it's due, WWE averted disaster by having Mr. Monster in the Bank, Braun Strowman, at ringside for the main event, but the company had better options.

AJ Styles and Samoa Joe tore the house down earlier in the night and should have been allowed to close the show. Daniel Bryan finally got his hands on The Miz that night, and their storyline warranted a more prominent spot on the card.

#2. Triple H vs. Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam 2012

Brock Lesnar returned to WWE to the roar of the crowd on the night after WrestleMania 28. His first target was John Cena, but that chapter closed quickly when Cena defeated Lesnar at Extreme Rules 2012.

Lesnar's next target was an equally formidable foe, Triple H. The Beast broke the COO's arm, prompting Hunter to challenge the ten-time World Champion to a match at SummerSlam. WWE made the right decision by having The Conqueror go over, but this shouldn't have been the main event.

Their rivalry picked up steam around the same time CM Punk turned heel and attacked The Rock. Considering the heat and drama surrounding Punk then, it made logical sense to have the WWE Championship match close the show.

#1. Brock Lesnar vs. Randy Orton at SummerSlam 2016

The Beast may be "Mr. SummerSlam," but he would like to forget his outing at the 2016 event, which is remembered for all the wrong reasons.

Brock Lesnar took on Randy Orton at SummerSlam 2016. Immeasurable hype surrounded the well-advertised dream encounter, but it fell far short of expectations. Fans were appalled by the ending, which saw Lesnar legitimately busting open Orton's head.

Even with an inconclusive and controversial finish, WWE never followed up on-screen. The dream match has been forgotten many years later, and fans want a repeat.

Surprisingly, Lesnar vs. Orton closed a show where AJ Styles and John Cena had an instant classic. Not to mention the inaugural Universal Title match between Seth Rollins and Demon Finn Balor also transpired on the same night.