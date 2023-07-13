Is Brock Lesnar really Mr. SummerSlam? Find out what makes The Beast so good

Brock Lesnar is one of the WWE Superstars that would usually appear in major company events since his signing. However, one event that he mostly excels at is SummerSlam. Looking back, some of his most dominant performances are during The Biggest Party of the Summer.

Brock Lesnar began his WWE journey in 2000 and debuted in the main roster as part of RAW two years later. His first SummerSlam was also in 2002 against Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson. The Beast Incarnate made sure to make it memorable by winning the WWE Undisputed Championship and being the youngest to do so at the time at only 25 years old.

He departed the Stamford-based promotion in 2004 but returned in 2012. For his second Premium Live Event after his comeback, he faced Triple H at SummerSlam. During the bout, Brock Lesnar "broke" The Game's arm. The following year, he defeated CM Punk in a No Disqualification match.

In 2014, The Beast defeated the face of the company, John Cena, for the World Heavyweight Championship. Although he wasn't successful the following year, his bout against The Undertaker is still hard to forget.

In 2016, Lesnar made headlines after he ended his match with Randy Orton in a bloody mess. The former UFC Champion delivered an array of elbows that caused The Viper to bleed, the moment even concerned Chris Jericho.

In 2017, he emerged victorious against Braun Strowman, Roman Reigns, and Samoa Joe for the WWE Universal title. This marked the last time he won in SummerSlam. However, last year, he and Roman Reigns delivered a memorable match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, which involved the ring being lifted and an attempted cash-in from Austin Theory.

Will Brock Lesnar compete at WWE SummerSlam 2023?

Brock Lesnar is 6-6 on SummerSlam

This year's SummerSlam will occur on August 5, 2023, at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan. To no surprise, The Beast Incarnate is present for the show.

From the looks of it, Lesnar is set to battle Cody Rhodes for their third and final match at the upcoming Premium Live Event. It's planned to be a rubber match, with reports suggesting the stipulation will be Bullrope.

Who else will possibly join Brock Lesnar at WWE SummerSlam 2023?

At the moment, no matches have been confirmed for next month's event, but multiple feuds are currently ongoing.

As per reports, Becky Lynch is set to face Trish Stratus again, Ronda Rousey vs. Shayna Baszler. It's also said that a triple threat might also occur for the Women's Championship between Asuka, Bianca Belair, and Charlotte Flair.

It's expected that Logan Paul will also appear for the men's division, possibly against Ricochet. Additionally, Gunther will face Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso.

It remains to be seen what will happen to the 46-year-old on SummerSlam and if he can change his luck on the event.

