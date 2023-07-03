Backstage report on Roman Reigns' match at WWE SummerSlam, Brock Lesnar's return, massive championship Triple Threat bout, and multiple plans 

WWE currently already has plans in place for SummerSlam next month. With the show coming to Detroit, it will be one of the bigger events of the year, as always. According to the latest reports, it appears that there are six matches in place for the show already, which has revealed a lot of what fans can expect in the coming months.

At Money in the Bank, Roman Reigns lost his tag team match against The Usos, getting pinned by Jey Uso. Meanwhile, Cody Rhodes defeated Dominik and is ready for whatever is next for him. Ronda Rousey also got betrayed by Shayna Baszler at the event. The show also saw Gunther get confronted by a returning Drew McIntyre.

Now, a report from Dave Meltzer on the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has stated that six matches are currently in the pipeline for SummerSlam.

Roman Reigns is expected to wrestle Jey Uso at the WWE show. The star was the first one to pin The Tribal Chief in 1294 days, so it's understandable that this feud might continue.

Public Enemies Podcast @TheEnemiesPE3 ‍ ‍ #MITB Looks like we might actually get Jey Uso Vs Roman Reigns III at Summerslam this year Looks like we might actually get Jey Uso Vs Roman Reigns III at Summerslam this year 😮‍💨😮‍💨 #MITB https://t.co/fqvdoPV9XD

On the other hand, Cody Rhodes is expected to have his rubber match against Brock Lesnar. This indicates that Lesnar will be returning soon ahead of the event.

The report also stated that Trish Stratus will face Becky Lynch, Gunther will face the returning Drew McIntyre, and the two former partners, Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler, will also collide.

Finally, there is also supposed to be a Triple Threat match between Asuka, Charlotte Flair, and Bianca Belair, which will possibly be for the women's title.

Other than this, Logan Paul is expected to have a match at WWE SummerSlam, but it's not yet clear who he will face.

