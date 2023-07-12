When Brock Lesnar broke 9-time WWE Champion's arm TWICE: Cody Rhodes to suffer the same fate?

Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar could possibly face again in their third and final match at WWE SummerSlam. Both stars have a win each over one other, with The Beast even giving his opponent a broken arm. Interestingly, this scenario has already happened before.

Brock Lesnar returned to WWE in 2012 after his stint in the UFC. In May of that year, he had a rivalry with Triple H after the latter refused to give The Beast a personal jet and rename the red brand to Monday Night RAW Starring Brock Lesnar. In their confrontation, Lesnar broke The Game's arm with the kimura lock. In their SummerSlam match, it happened again to the latter for the second time. Interestingly, Cody Rhodes seems to be on the same path.

The American Nightmare broke his arm on a WWE RAW episode before Night of Champions 2023 due to Lesnar's backstage attack. Despite using the titanium-enforced cast, Brock won. Although it looks like The Beast intends to repeat history, his rival may be prepared for this time.

After two bouts, Rhodes surely knows how to handle The Beast more efficiently. Cody is now also more than ready to face Brock, as seen in their recent clash at RAW.

Special stipulation to be added to Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes' feud at SummerSlam?

Lesnar and Rhodes at Night of Champions and Backlash

On this week's Monday Night RAW, The American Nightmare addressed what was happening between him and Brock Lesnar. The former challenged his rival to a "Rubber Match" at SummerSlam. However, it should be noted that this is not the stipulation itself.

It is being reported that multiple stipulations are being discussed for their SummerSlam match. One that is being eyed more than most is a Bull Rope match.

If this is the case, there's no doubt that the former UFC Champion will have the advantage by using his strength alone. Still, given that Rhodes is a quick thinker, he can also have the perks.

Will Cody Rhodes remain Brock Lesnar's opponent for next year's WrestleMania 40?

From the looks of it, The American Nightmare and The Beast Incarnate will face each other for the last time next month at the Biggest Party of the Summer. However, the latter could meet a star most fans look forward to.

As per reports, a match between Gunther and the former WWE Champion is being discussed at the Showcase of Immortals next year. Both men teased a face-off at Royal Rumble, and it got fans buzzing at the possibility.

However, it remains to be seen who will get the upper hand between Rhodes and Lesnar in their upcoming match.

