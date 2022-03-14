"Absolute god send to me" – AEW star sends his heartfelt wishes to Scott Hall

Scott Hall is in severe condition right now, and AEW star Joey Janela quickly sent his regards to the legendary WWE Hall of Famer.

Hall suffered three heart attacks last night at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital in Marietta, Georgia. The former nWo member was hospitalized after a fall that broke his hip. He underwent surgery and severe complications arose afterwards, involving issues with a loosened blood cot, leaving Hall in critical condition.

Janela took to Twitter to express his good wishes to Hall, saying the Hall of Famer is a mentor to him and he'll never forget all his advice:

"Thoughts with Scott Hall always has been a absolute god send to me, the many hours of advice from him got me where I am today!"

“The Bad Boy” Joey Janela @JANELABABY Thoughts with Scott Hall always has been a absolute god send to me, the many hours of advice from him got me to where I am today! Thoughts with Scott Hall always has been a absolute god send to me, the many hours of advice from him got me to where I am today!

Scott Hall gets kind messages from the wrestling industry

Scott Hall is a legendary figure in the wrestling business, and with the news of his latest health setback, tributes immediately poured in.

His former colleague from WCW and nWo stablemate Eric Bischoff offered prayers. Former rivals Ric Flair and Dwyane "The Rock" Johnson also sent good thoughts to the Hall of Famer.

Diamond Dallas Page, who once helped Hall with his substance abuse issues, sent his wishes for a speedy recovery. The former once managed the latter in his first stint in WCW as The Diamond Studd.

Hall portrayed the Razor Ramon character in WWE, a shady Cuban American from Miami, and his stardom went up from there. At WrestleMania X, he defeated Shawn Michaels to win the WWE Intercontinental Championship.

During his time in WCW, he, along with Hulk Hogan & Kevin Nash, formed nWo, setting the tone for the boom period of the wrestling business. It forced WWE to change completely, bringing about The Attitude Era.

As Scott Hall would say, "bad times don't last, but bad guys do." We at Sportskeeda send our thoughts and prayers for his full recovery!

