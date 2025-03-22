Scott Steiner makes a big positive statement about AEW while talking about his sons becoming wrestlers

  • home icon
Legendary wrestler Scott Steiner recently made a positive statement about AEW. The wrestling world hasn't always been welcoming to AEW. While some appreciate the competition Tony Khan brought to the business, many people have been critical of the promotion.

The Genetic Freak also talked about his sons becoming wrestlers. He has two children, Brandon and Brock. According to Wikipedia, Brandon plays point guard for the Virginia Tech men's basketball team, and his brother, Brock, is a football player for Jacksonville State and a WWE NIL prospect.

Recently, Chris Van Vliet's Insight podcast featured Scott Steiner as a guest, where he discussed his sons potentially pursuing careers in the WWE, much like their father. He also dived a little deeper into the subject and made a positive comment about AEW being WWE's competition.

He said, “There’s not a better time to be wrestling because WWE is doing phenomenal. Then you have AEW, so it’s always good to have competition. So I never really wanted them to get into wrestling, but I let them do what they want to do.” [H/T: wrestlingnews]

Hulk Hogan tried to put Scott Steiner behind bars

On Chris Van Vliet's Insight podcast, Scott Steiner stated that Hulk Hogan tried to send him to jail after he ran into The Hulkster and his wife at WrestleMania in San Jose. Hogan had called the police and accused him of slapping his wife and threatening to kill him, which was a false statement.

"One time he tried to put me in jail. I was facing serious time. I could have been in jail for 15 years... He came to the airport, and then he called the San Jose Police Department saying that I slapped her and I threatened to kill him."

Freakzilla was lucky that an airport camera caught the whole incident. Therefore, Hogan's accusations were nullified. Hulkamania has been the center of many controversies throughout his career.

