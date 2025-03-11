WWE legend claims Hulk Hogan tried to put him behind bars

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan became the center of attention earlier this year when he appeared on RAW's Netflix debut. Recently, Scott Steiner claimed that The Hulkster tried to put him behind bars and could've succeeded in doing so.

Hulk Hogan was at the top of the mountain during his prime as an in-ring performer. However, The Hulkster was often surrounded by controversy and issues with fellow wrestlers, with whom he spent years on the road, whether it was WWE or WCW.

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet on Insight, WWE Hall of Famer Scott Steiner claimed Hulk Hogan tried to put him behind bars. The legend explained that this happened after he bumped into Hogan and his wife at WrestleMania in San Jose. Later, Hogan confronted Steiner at the airport with the police and claimed the legend slapped his wife and threatened to kill him.

While Steiner didn't slap nor did he threaten to kill Hulk Hogan, he did try to expose Hogan in front of his wife moments before The Hulkster was ready to induct the late Randy Savage into the WWE Hall of Fame.

"One time he tried to put me in jail. I was facing serious time. I could have been in jail for 15 years... He came to the airport, and then he called the San Jose Police Department saying that I slapped her and I threatened to kill him. Well that’s terroristic threats and aggravated assault. So I got a call from the San Jose Police Department. It was on TMZ and stuff. And luckily it happened at the airport because there were so many cameras. Otherwise it would have been her and him against me. So that would have been a tough case in court. But since it was on camera, I told them don't bother me anymore. It's on camera, they stopped," Steiner said. [H/T - CVV]

Hulk Hogan hasn't been seen in WWE since RAW's Netflix debut

Several legends and veterans were present on Monday Night RAW earlier this year when the flagship show made its Netflix debut. Many talents got a segment during the show, and Hulk Hogan also got a chance to cut a promo.

However, it didn't go well as the audience heavily booed him due to his past actions and comments on race. Later, he uploaded a few videos and posts on social media with superstars promoting 'Real American Beer.'

Hulk Hogan hasn't been seen on television after the poor reception he received at RAW's Netflix debut despite being rumored for an appearance at Saturday Night's Main Event.

