"Screw anything that gets in his way" - Former WWE Superstar opens up about AEW star CM Punk's backstage attitude

CM Punk apparently always had a temper, according to a WWE veteran who had battled him "close to 100 times".

The Second City Saint's rant at the All Out media scrum this year has already etched itself as one of the most infamous moments in AEW's young history. While Punk has had his share of controversial events, the latest outburst has seemingly removed him from the AEW roster altogether.

Speaking about the media scrum incident on a recent episode of Bootleg Universe, former WWE Superstar John Morrison recalled his experience while working with Punk.

"He has always had like, a temper, when things don't go his way. And in his defense, what he wants is to make it. You know, he is the guy that wants to make it, and screw anything that gets in his way was his mentality then and I think it still is now. I think sometimes though like, personally I've got destructive-self energy, and if anything doesn't go my way then I lash out or lash in and beat myself up. And Punk does both. " (13:50 - 14:35)

The former WWE Superstar also believes CM Punk is obsessed with Colt Cabana

While The Second City Saint has denied it vehemently, John Morrison thinks that Colt Cabana is still a sore spot for CM Punk.

Speaking on the Bootleg Universe podcast, Morrison expressed his opinion on the matter.

"He’s upset and he just kind of reverts to like ‘I’m going to blow the whistle on MJF, on everybody I don’t like on this roster, like screw Colt Cabana.’ He’s obsessed with Colt Cabana. But like ‘screw everybody, like everything’s bothering me, I’m going to air it right now and call everyone on their cr*p.’” [17:26-17:47]

It remains to be seen if Punk will respond to these comments in the coming weeks.

