Security officials drag away AEW stars after shocking backstage brawl on Collision

By Gaurav Singh
Modified Oct 12, 2025 02:54 GMT
AEW
Backstage brawl during AEW Collision (Source-AEW on X)

Multiple AEW stars got into a backstage brawl, as the security officials had to intervene before things could get worse. The brawl was a result of a backstage attack last week.

The Triangle of Madness group secured a big win against the trio of the AEW Women's World Champion, Kris Statlander, Toni Storm, and Harley Cameron. The trio of Julia Hart, Skye Blue, and Thekla has been wreaking havoc and has been targeting almost all the babyface women for the past several weeks.

After their victory on Collision, the Triangle of Madness was being interviewed backstage before Queen Aminata and Jamie Hayter attacked them. Hayter and Aminata sought retribution for being attacked by the trio last Saturday. Before things could get worse between the ladies, security officials intervened and dragged the women away from the brawl.

Ever since her blockbuster return at Forbidden Door 2025, Jamie Hayter has been in a feud with Thekla and Triangle of Madness. Jamie also called out the trio for the first ever women's blood and guts match a few weeks back. The Blood and Guts 2025 event has been announced for November 12 as well.

Tony Khan announced a huge grudge match for AEW WrestleDream

As the feud between Jamie Hayter and Thekla has been going on for the past few months, the two have been announced for a pay-per-view singles match after weeks of tension. Taking to X during this week's Collision, Tony Khan announced a match between Hayter and Thekla for WrestleDream 2025, detailing their feud:

"#AEWWrestleDream HBOMax ppv 8pm ET/5pm PT Next Saturday, 10/18 @Toxic_Thekla vs @jmehytr When the unbeaten Thekla arrived in AEW, she attacked former Women's World Champion Jamie Hayter, putting Hayter out for months. They’ll fight 1-on-1 at WrestleDream, next Saturday 10/18!"

The above post can be viewed by clicking this LINK.

It remains to be seen what transpires between Thekla and Jamie Hayter at WrestleDream and where the story goes from there.

