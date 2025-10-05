Shocking backstage brawl breaks out in AEW

By Gaurav Singh
Published Oct 05, 2025 01:07 GMT
AEW
Backstage attack in AEW (Source-AEW on X and allelitwrestling.com)

A popular AEW faction launched a surprising attack on a former Women's World Champion backstage as a brawl broke out. The aforementioned events transpired during the latest episode of Collision.

Ad

A backstage brawl took place involving the former AEW Women's World Champion, Jamie Hayter. On the most recent episode of Collision, Hayter squared off against Anna Jay in a singles encounter. After a competitive bout, Jamie managed to secure the win over Anna on the Saturday show.

Following her victory, Jamie Hayter was being interviewed backstage alongside her partner, Queen Aminata. However, it didn't go well, as Julia Hart, Skye Blue, and Thekla of Triangle of Madness launched an assault on both Jamie and Aminata. The trio also left both Hayter and Aminata lying on the floor before leaving after the attack.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Is Triple H getting overconfident? Here are the signs!

Last Saturday on Collision, Jamie Hayter also called out the Triangle of Madness for the first-ever women's Blood and Guts match. While Queen Aminata is by her side, it will be interesting to see who else joins Hayter's side for the historic upcoming match.

AEW made an official announcement regarding Blood and Guts

The Blood and Guts match is similar to the War Games match, but is an even more violent version of the same. It has been a traditional match taking place since 2021, and this year, a women's blood and guts match will take place for the first time as well.

Ad

Through their official X social media handle of All Elite Wrestling recently announced that the Blood and Guts event will take place in Greensboro, North Carolina, on November 12:

"🩸 #BloodAndGuts is coming to Greensboro, NC! On Wed, Nov 12, AEW's most violent match will take over the First Horizon Coliseum! Early Access Premium Seating starts tomorrow; tickets on sale 10/3. Sign up to be an Insider for presale access."

Fans will have to wait and see what the men's and women's blood and guts matches will be this year.

About the author
Gaurav Singh

Gaurav Singh

Twitter icon

Gaurav has been an AEW and WWE writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since July 2023. A Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication enabled him to take up writing for Pro Wrestling professionally, and his articles have raked in more than 2 million reads till date. Before Sportskeeda, he had internships as a WWE writer at FirstSportz and SportsManor.

Gaurav's journey as a wrestling enthusiast began at the 2008 WWE No Way Out, where he witnessed The Undertaker's triumphant win in the Elimination Chamber match. His favorite wrestler is CM Punk because of his sensible promos and having a great wrestling mind.

While writing, Gaurav aims to be a credible reporter and provide accurate information to readers without any biases.

Apart from writing, Gaurav loves to play story-based games, read non-fiction books, and listen to music when he needs relaxation.

Know More

These WWE stars may not return on-screen! Who are they?

Quick Links

Edited by Gaurav Singh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications