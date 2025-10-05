Shocking backstage brawl breaks out in AEW

A popular AEW faction launched a surprising attack on a former Women's World Champion backstage as a brawl broke out. The aforementioned events transpired during the latest episode of Collision.A backstage brawl took place involving the former AEW Women's World Champion, Jamie Hayter. On the most recent episode of Collision, Hayter squared off against Anna Jay in a singles encounter. After a competitive bout, Jamie managed to secure the win over Anna on the Saturday show.Following her victory, Jamie Hayter was being interviewed backstage alongside her partner, Queen Aminata. However, it didn't go well, as Julia Hart, Skye Blue, and Thekla of Triangle of Madness launched an assault on both Jamie and Aminata. The trio also left both Hayter and Aminata lying on the floor before leaving after the attack.Last Saturday on Collision, Jamie Hayter also called out the Triangle of Madness for the first-ever women's Blood and Guts match. While Queen Aminata is by her side, it will be interesting to see who else joins Hayter's side for the historic upcoming match.AEW made an official announcement regarding Blood and GutsThe Blood and Guts match is similar to the War Games match, but is an even more violent version of the same. It has been a traditional match taking place since 2021, and this year, a women's blood and guts match will take place for the first time as well.Through their official X social media handle of All Elite Wrestling recently announced that the Blood and Guts event will take place in Greensboro, North Carolina, on November 12:&quot;🩸 #BloodAndGuts is coming to Greensboro, NC! On Wed, Nov 12, AEW's most violent match will take over the First Horizon Coliseum! Early Access Premium Seating starts tomorrow; tickets on sale 10/3. Sign up to be an Insider for presale access.&quot;Fans will have to wait and see what the men's and women's blood and guts matches will be this year.