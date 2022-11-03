"See him resemble Stone Cold Steve Austin" - Hall of Famer shares honest thoughts on top AEW star's current run (Exclusive) 

Stone Cold Steve Austin played a pivotal role in WWE's rapid growth and was integral to the company's success in the '90s. Legendary pro wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently cited how The Texas Rattlesnake's character bears much resemblance to AEW's Jon Moxley.

Moxley has taken the wrestling world by storm with his unique, unhinged gimmick. The 36-year-old's remarkable mic skills and in-ring work has enabled him to become one of the biggest stars in the industry. He rose to prominence following his WWE main roster debut as part of The Shield in 2012.

Following his departure from the Stamford-based company, Moxley signed with AEW in 2019. He is the promotion's world champion and a part of the Blackpool Combat Club faction alongside Claudio Castagnoli, Bryan Danielson, William Regal, and Wheeler Yuta.

Sportskeeda Wrestling's Senior Editor Bill Apter recently spoke about Moxley's character work. He added that the AEW World Champion reminds him of Steve Austin.

"The more I watch Moxley I see him resemble Stone Cold Steve Austin. That edge, the kick-a**, I don't give a damn attitude and the way the fans back him make me see that in him," said Apter.

Erica Jane Archer @EricaJaneArcher



I am a over-the-top mark for Jon Moxley. He just might be someone like Stone Cold Steve Austin for this generation. @JustTalkWrestle I was never much of a Dean Ambrose fan.I am a over-the-top mark for Jon Moxley. He just might be someone like Stone Cold Steve Austin for this generation. @JustTalkWrestle I was never much of a Dean Ambrose fan.I am a over-the-top mark for Jon Moxley. He just might be someone like Stone Cold Steve Austin for this generation.

Jon Moxley is in his third reign as the AEW World Champion. He defeated his stablemate Bryan Danielson to secure the vacant title at Dynamite: Grand Slam 2022. The star's wife, Renee Paquette, also joined the All Elite bandwagon earlier this month during the company's inaugural event in Canada.

AEW's Jim Ross also pointed out the similarities between Jon Moxley and Steve Austin

Jon Moxley and Steve Austin are known for their anti-authority and brash personas as they carved a niche for themselves in their careers. While The Texas Rattlesnake is retired from active competition, Moxley continues to make waves in the wrestling industry.

During Moxley's match against Penta El Zero Miedo for the AEW World Championship last week, Ross tweeted that the former was very 'Austin-esque.' However, this did not sit well with a few fans who lashed out at the legendary announcer.

You can check out his tweet below:

Many have often pointed out how Jon Moxley holds the weight of All Elite Wrestling on his shoulders owing to his leadership capabilities backstage. Following the All Out incident, Moxley, Danielson, and Chris Jericho reportedly held talent meetings to help Tony Khan take hold of the situation.

What do you think of the comparisons between The Purveyor of Violence and The Texas Rattlesnake? Let us know in the comments.

If you use quotes from this article in your publication, please backlink to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Can Paul Heyman be trusted? We asked one of the original Bloodline members. Check it out here.

Poll : 0 votes