"I caught so much sh*t from fans" - Legend on getting flak for comparing former WWE Champion to Stone Cold

Stone Cold is considered by many to be one of the greatest WWE Superstars. His run during the Attitude Era was the biggest box office attraction. However, Jim Ross' comparison of Jon Moxley and Stone Cold did not bode well with the fans, and they criticized the Hall of Famer.

Former WWE Champion Jon Moxley (fka Dean Ambrose) has often been compared to Steve Austin due to the intensity the two men share. While The Purveyor of Violence is talented, he is not quite at the level of Stone Cold. Some fans took exception to Jim Ross saying that Moxley is 'Austin-esque'.

Speaking on his podcast Grilling JR, the WWE Hall of Famer addressed the situation and talked about how he received a lot of flak online for suggesting that Jon Moxley is similar to Stone Cold. He said that fans on Twitter went out of their way to 'get seen' by tagging him:

''I did another one, later on, just following the show, and it was during a Jon Moxley offensive frenzy; strikes, strikes, strikes, assault. All I said was, ‘Jon Moxley is Austin-esque.’ I should have probably said, ‘at this moment’ or ‘tonight’ or ‘during this offensive onslaught’ or something like that. I caught so much sh*t from fans. They want to make sure you see it, so they tag you and think you might react to them. It’s funny.'' [H/T:NoDQ]

WWE 2000's @2000s_WWE

Stone Cold + Beer Truck = Hell Raised Stone Cold + Beer Truck = Hell Raised💀🍺🍻🚚 https://t.co/0aHOKrlPRs

Jim Ross on if Jon Moxley will be greater than Stone Cold one day

On the same episode of Grilling JR, the veteran commentator made it clear that his comments were only meant as a compliment for the current AEW Champion. He added that he doesn't think anyone will ever be as big as Austin was during the peak of his career.

"His game does remind me of Austin’s at times. Am I saying that he’s going to be better or greater than Austin? I don’t know that anybody will ever be as great as Stone Cold when he was at his peak. He’s still my favorite guy."

He added that there were some aspects of Moxley's game like his tenacity and aggression that reminded him of a younger Steve Austin.

Ross said that some fans misconstrued his compliment as if he were trying to put Austin down, which wasn't his intention. He said that just because he is complimenting someone, it doesn't mean that he is trying to put down some other superstar.

What are your thoughts on Jim Ross' comments? Sound off in the comments section

Which wrestler does Bayley consider her long lost brother? Find out here.

Poll : Is Jon Moxley similar to Stone Cold? Yes No 0 votes