Backstage details on whether AEW is interested in bringing back CM Punk following 'Brawl Out' incident - Reports

New reports have emerged pertaining to CM Punk's AEW future and whether the promotion plans on bringing the former champion back into the fold.

Punk has kept a low profile since the 'Brawl Out' incident, where his now-infamous media scrum tirade provoked an alleged altercation with The Elite. All involved were suspended from the company, with Punk later stripped of his world title and The Elite their trios tag titles.

Reports emerged recently that the Cult of Personality was in the midst of talks with the promotion for a premature exit. It was said at the time that a stumbling block in said negotiations had been the inclusion of a non-compete clause, leading some to speculate about his future in wrestling on the whole.

But what of his All-Elite status as of right now? Fightful Select has confirmed that while there are no plans to pursue legal action with the suspended star, there are also no working plans to bring him back to the promotion.

CM Punk has been tipped for a WWE return if he departs AEW

At present, the future of CM Punk is still a dominant topic in the wrestling world, with a number of fans and professionals alike chiming in with their thoughts and feelings on the matter.

Legendary WWE referee Mike Chioda is one such name, as he discussed the prospect of Punk leaving AEW during his Monday Mailbag podcast.

"I wouldn't let go of CM Punk because from a business point of view, whether they start pinning Punk down the road a year or two from now or whatever they do with him, I think they'll take him away from AEW," Chioda said. "That would be a huge draw in ratings on TV for WWE if they get Punk back." [H/T WrestlingInc]

Chioda served WWE as a referee for 31 years before leaving in 2020. He has since made sporadic appearances for AEW, most recently this year in the Owen Hart Men's Tournament final. He also officiated Ric Flair's Last Match in July.

