"See you soon" - WWE Superstar teases major collab with AEW star Kenny Omega

In a thrilling turn of events, AEW's Kenny Omega and WWE Superstar Xavier Woods have engaged in a friendly yet competitive banter on social media, challenging each other to a showdown in the popular Street Fighter video game.

The friendship between Woods and Omega extends beyond the realm of wrestling, with the two bonding over their shared passion for gaming. They have showcased their love for games over the years, capturing the attention of fans all over the world.

Taking to Twitter, Kenny Omega shared a throwback video with The New Day and The Young Bucks from E3 2018 and proposed a rematch in Street Fighter 6. Responding to Omega's tweet, former WWE Tag Team Champion Xavier Woods expressed his eagerness to take up the challenge.

"On this day we were able to do something unheard of and it worked. When we have the runway, we will fly every single time. See you soon @KennyOmegamanX," Woods tweeted.

As the anticipation among fans grows, it remains to be seen when and where this electrifying gaming showdown will take place.

AEW star Kenny Omega is a big fan of former WWE Tag Team Champions The New Day

AEW star Kenny Omega has shown his admiration for WWE's popular trio, The New Day, despite performing for a rival promotion.

In a 2018 interview with Sports Illustrated, Omega expressed his appreciation for Big E, Kofi Kingston, and Xavier Woods, highlighting their entertaining abilities.

"They’re three of my favorite guys in the entire company [WWE]. They clearly know how to entertain, and they’re all great athletes. When I see Big E, I clearly see someone who could be world champion. The guy is on another level. Kofi is one of those guys who is good in all situations and can challenge for all titles, and Xavier is another great athlete who is talented in the ring and confident on the mic." [H/T Sports Illustrated]

Although The Elite and The New Day have had limited interactions in the past, fans have long dreamed of a match between these iconic trios.

A few months ago, The Young Bucks responded to the anticipation, acknowledging the excitement surrounding a potential showdown.

