“Send a contract, send a flight and I’ll be there tomorrow night” - Ex-WWE star addresses joining AEW to face Adam Cole

A former WWE Superstar recently talked about possibly joining AEW and facing Adam Cole.

Top Dolla was released from the Stamford-based promotion for the second time in September 2023. He then went on to return to the Game Changer Wrestling in January this year.

While speaking on Oh You Didn't Know Podcast, Dolla talked about potentially signing with AEW and facing Cole, the leader of Undisputed Kingdom.

"Send a contract, send a flight. Send a contract, send a flight and I’ll be there tomorrow night," Top Dolla said. [RSN]

The real-life A.J. Francis was a member of one of the rising factions in WWE named Hit Row, which included B-Fab and Ashante Adonis.

Bill Apter thinks Wardlow doesn't fit in Adam Cole's faction

Adam Cole was finally revealed as the Devil at the Worlds End Pay-Per-View. His four henchmen were revealed to be Mike Bennett, Matt Taven, Roderick Strong, and Wardlow.

While speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, Bill Apter discussed why Mr. Mayhem doesn't suit the Undisputed Kingdom.

"I didn't even think it would be Cole. I really didn't. When the lights went out and came back on, I was like "Oh that's his best friend!" When I looked behind him and I saw Wardlow there, I had to look twice to see if it was Wardlow. For some reason, it just didn't fit that Wardlow was there. But you were right, I don't know where the're going. This is another new faction in AEW, and they have a ton of factions already. So I don't know where they're gonna go with this either."

Recently, the Undisputed Kingdom's leader stated that if Warldow wins the AEW World Championship from Samoa Joe, he will forfeit it to Cole. It remains to be seen whether that will be the case.

