"Send her to NXT," "Don't need it Triple H" - Fans divided about massive WWE update on AEW's Britt Baker

Britt Baker's extended hiatus from AEW and recent reports of tensions with the company have garnered major attention. Moreover, there have been rumors that AEW's rival promotion WWE is interested in signing The D.M.D.

According to recent reports, The Doctor might be done with Tony Khan's promotion, citing her backstage reputation and real-life incidents. Additionally, in the latest edition of WrestleVotes Radio on Backstage Pass, JoeyVotes stated that WWE is interested in adding Britt Baker to their roster. However, they believe she will not be able to jump ship any time soon.

This sparked mixed reactions from the fans on social media. A certain section of fans were totally against the idea of WWE signing the former AEW Women's World Champion:

"NOPE. Thank You !!! Don't need it@TripleH," a user tweeted.

"Stay away from the fed please," this one commented.

"Well, we give it a resounding NO," wrote another

Despite the overwhelmingly negative reaction, there were also some Britt fans who were excited over the idea of her joining WWE in the future. One fan even suggested that she would be a good fit in their developmental territory; WWE NXT.

Britt Baker released a statement on the rumors about her personal life

Britt Baker has been dealing with a lot in her professional career and her personal life. It was confirmed months ago that she and current AEW star Adam Cole were no longer in a relationship.

Moreover, some had even accused her of cheating on the former NXT Champion. This led to The Doctor releasing a statement saying that she has never cheated on anyone in her life.

With Baker continuing to face turmoil, it remains to be seen if she will explore other options like joining WWE following the end of her AEW contract, or if will she return to the company despite the issues.

