Seth Rollins namedrops ghost from Roman Reigns' past at WWE WrestleMania 41

At WWE WrestleMania 41, CM Punk, Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns tore the house down in the main event. The three stars brought their A-game to the contest, delivering arguably the best match of the entire night.

At one point in the contest, The Best in the World found himself lying outside the ring. During this moment, The Architect tried to have a word with The Tribal Chief in the middle of the squared circle.

Seth Rollins attempted to convince Roman Reigns to work alongside him so that the duo could fully remove CM Punk from the equation. The Visionary had tried to get Reigns on his side in the opening moments of the contest as well, but The Head of the Table refused to align himself with his former Shield brother.

The former World Heavyweight Champion again tried to get Reigns on the same page, letting the OTC know that he was not aware of the seriousness of the situation. He urged the former Big Dog to listen to him without thinking too much, as he had nobody to counsel him at this time.

During this exchange, The Visionary name-dropped Jon Moxley, stating that Roman Reigns had nobody by his side to help him in this situation.

"You don't know, you never know, that's why I am here. You're without him, you're without me, you're without Mox, you're without your Bloodline, ofcourse, you don't know."

The Head of the Table briefly appeared to take Rollins' advice, but he had different plans altogether ultimately. Roman Reigns dropped The Architect with a lethal blow, before sending both him and CM Punk crashing through the announcers' table with huge Powerbombs.

Ultimately, it was Seth Rollins who emerged victorious in this high-profile Triple Threat match. However, it was Paul Heyman who orchestrated The Visionary's victory in the main event of WWE WrestleMania 41.

Paul Heyman aligned himself with Seth Rollins at WWE WrestleMania 41

The Wiseman first turned his back on CM Punk by taking him down with a low blow. The 59-year-old veteran then handed a steel chair to Roman Reigns, allowing him to destroy The Voice of the Voiceless.

In a shocking turn of events, Heyman also hit a low blow on The Tribal Chief as the latter prepared to annihilate Seth Rollins. The legendary WWE manager then handed the chair to The Revolutionary, revealing his newest client in a shocking manner.

The former WWE Champion then hit Roman Reigns in the back with the steel chair and proceeded to deliver a vicious Curb Stomp. It was enough to get the job done for Rollins, as he successfully pinned Reigns to leave the main event as the victor.

