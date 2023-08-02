Seth Rollins names major AEW star as his best "non-romantic friend"

Seth Rollins has worked with many superstars during his time as a wrestler. He recently revealed who he considered his best friend, aside from his wife, Becky Lynch.

The Visionary started competing in the independent circuit before he headed to Ring of Honor as Tyler Black and stayed there until 2010. He then moved to WWE and has been there until this very day. He achieved an incredible feat, becoming a two-time Grand Slam Champion on the promotion.

While speaking to Jimmy Traina on the SI Media Podcast, Seth Rollins was asked who he considered his best friend to be, apart from his wife. He mentioned that this was AEW star Claudio Castagnoli.

He mentioned that they've known each other for over a decade, and despite being in different promotions, the pair have constantly kept in touch.

"If you were to ask me who my best, like, non-romantic friend is, I would probably say Claudio Castagnoli, I think is probably my best friend. We've gone up and down the road together for over a decade in different promotions and we still keep in close contact. I talk to him virtually every single day, and so yeah, I mean, he's probably number one," said Rollins. [H/T wrestlingnews.co]

Seth Rollins revealed that he was in distress heading into major WWE events

Seth Rollins was part of many major storylines, feuds, and title matches across his entire stint as a key member of WWE's main roster. He recently revealed that he got upset as plans regarding his booking kept changing.

Speaking to Jimmy Traina on SI Media, Rollins revealed the changing plans caused great confusion on his part. This occurred last year, on events leading up to WrestleMania 38.

"When you're trying to do something creatively and you have a vision in your head of how you see it, you're trying to piece things together to tell the best story that you can, and when that consistently gets changed and the rug keeps getting pulled out from underneath you."

Seth Rollins has been a major star for WWE in the last decade, and as their current World Heavyweight Champion, this does not look to be changing any sooner. His next challenge will be taking on Finn Balor this Saturday at Summerslam.

