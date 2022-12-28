Seth Rollins' rivalry with major WWE Superstar 'could have been match of the year,' claims multi-time Tag Team Champion

One of WWE's biggest rivalries in 2022 was between former AEW star Cody Rhodes and "The Visionary" Seth Rollins, but a current All Elite Wrestling star believes they have taken the "match of the year" mantle away from them.

The AEW star in question is current IWGP and AAA Tag Team Champion Dax Harwood, who, along with his FTR partner Cash Wheeler, has had arguably the best year of his career so far, much like Rollins.

Seth Rollins has feuded with the likes of Roman Reigns, Austin Theory, and Matt Riddle over the past 12 months. But it is his trilogy of matches with Cody Rhodes that stands tall as arguably WWE's best rivalry of the year.

The end of the trilogy came inside Hell in a Cell 2022, with the match being known primarily for Cody Rhodes wrestling with a torn pectoral muscle. This is something Dax Harwood gave his thoughts about on his FTR with Dax podcast.

“Oh my god it was difficult to watch, obviously the big bruise that was there but also I knew the pain—well I didn’t know the pain he was in but I could kind of understand it because I’ve torn my bicep, both biceps actually right now I’ve got a torn left bicep and I’ve had it for almost two years." [1:31-1:52}

Harwood elaborated by saying that while Rhodes put in a gutsy performance against Seth Rollins, it was FTR's trilogy with The Briscoe Brothers in Ring of Honor that should rightfully take the prize for the match of the year.

"I’ve worked through that pain and I know how bad that is, but I couldn’t imagine having my pec torn off the bone and for him to go out there, that’s a gutsy performance. It could have been match of the year if we didn’t have three with The Briscoes already.” [1:53-2:12]

Both Seth Rollins and FTR had iconic trilogies in 2022

It has certainly been a big year for both Seth Rollins and FTR, as their respective trilogies against Cody Rhodes and The Briscoes can genuinely be in the conversation for the best rivalries of the year in all promotions.

Rhodes and Rollins kicked off their feud at WrestleMania when Cody returned to WWE after six years away from the company. They would then have a rematch at WrestleMania Backlash before putting on their classic inside Hell in a Cell. Throughout all three matches, it was Rhodes who picked up the win every time.

Alex Calderon @GoldenStarAlex Best match of the year: FTR vs The Briscoe's



All 3 matches. All of them being unique to one another. And all 3 showing how truly great tag team wreslting can be, when the two teams put in the effort, and share the passion for the art craft. Best match of the year: FTR vs The Briscoe's All 3 matches. All of them being unique to one another. And all 3 showing how truly great tag team wreslting can be, when the two teams put in the effort, and share the passion for the art craft. https://t.co/CX9uQeuFqa

Over in Ring of Honor, FTR and The Briscoes beat the snot out of each other for more than 90 minutes across their trilogy of matches, with each contest becoming more brutal.

FTR took the ROH Tag Team Championships from The Briscoes at Supercard of Honor before defending them in a two-out-of-three falls match at Death Before Dishonor. Dax and Cash would eventually lose their titles back to The Briscoes in a double dog collar match at Final Battle in December 2022.

What was the best trilogy, Seth Rollins vs. Cody Rhodes or FTR vs. The Briscoes? Comment on your pick below.

