WWE Superstar Seth Rollins sheds light on his and Roman Reigns' current relationship with AEW World Champion Jon Moxley

Seth Rollins has delved into his and Roman Reigns' relationship with current AEW Champion Jon Moxley.

The trio is recognized as one of the most formidable units in all of WWE history, having dominated the roster as the SHIELD. All three went on from their days together to become Grand Slam Champions in WWE. Moxley departed the promotion in 2019, shockingly emerging in AEW. He has since amassed a massive following and is currently the All Elite World Champion in his third reign.

However, that hasn't changed their relationship much, as Rollins explained during an interview with Ariel Helwani for BT Sport.

"Yeah I mean I still don't talk to him as much obviously- yeah opposite schedules and different stuff... But yeah again never any animosity, he's great, at the top of his game doing his thing over in AEW so nothing but the best," he said.

The Visionary continued:

"Between the three of us, and I can't speak for the two of them, but they were closer than I was with either of those guys as like friends off-camera so I assume that they're, you know, still chill. I've never heard anything to the contrary but yeah I've always had a great relationship with those guys," Rollins added. (9:35-10:45)

During their time together, Rollins and Moxley held the RAW Tag Team Championship on two occasions. Their break-up feud at the end of 2018 was the last major storyline of Mox's WWE career.

Jon Moxley is set to defend his AEW World title against Hangman Page soon

Moxley has cemented himself as one of AEW's top stars since 2019, leading the way with three world title wins and consistent top billing on event cards.

He entered and exited the month of September with the world title around his waist. Having held the Interim Title in his absence, Moxley decimated CM Punk to unify the world title last month before a rematch was set for All Out. Punk recaptured the belt at the Chicago event before his post-event antics led to his suspension and subsequent stripping of the title.

Mox was called upon once more as he defeated Bryan Danielson at Dynamite: Grand Slam for the vacant title and just this week fended off a challenge from Juice Robinson.

He will next defend the world title against Hangman Page during the Tuesday episode of Dynamite in just over two weeks.

