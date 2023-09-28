"S*xy and athletic" star was one of the most underutilized wrestlers in WWE, says Jim Ross

WWE Veteran, Jim Ross, said this 's*xy and athletic' star had a lot of potential, but World Wrestling Entertainment failed to utilize her to the full extent. The star in question is Gail Kim.

During a recent episode of his Grilling JR podcast, AEW commentator Jim Ross spoke about former WWE Superstar Gail Kim and called her one of the most underutilized women wrestlers hired by the Stamford-based company over the years.

Ross praised the former WWE Women's Champion, calling her classy, beautiful, s*xy, and athletic, and added that the company did not get enough mileage out of her.

"I thought of all the women we hired over the years, Gail Kim was probably the most underutilized one that I can remember off the top of my head. Classy person, beautiful look, physical, mechanically sound, everything. 'She is an Asian woman.' Who cares? (Ross referencing a past conversation with Vince McMahon about hiring Gail) She was also beautiful and s*xy and athletic. That’s another one that we didn’t get the mileage out of that we could’ve and should’ve in my opinion. I’m glad that she’s still in the business," Jim Ross said. [H/T: WrestlingHeadlines]

The WWE Hall of Famer continued to praise Gail Kim and said:

"She just was amazing and she still is amazing. She still contributes to the business and for that fact, we can all be fortunate because the more Gail Kim I see as a competitor, a performer, the better off I like it because I think she’s just tremendous." [H/T: WrestlingHeadlines]

Gail Kim worked in WWE for five years, i.e., from 2002 to 2004 and from 2008 to 2011. Although she managed to win the Women's Championship in 2003, her reign was short, and she was mostly underutilized by the company.

The veteran tasted success in TNA /IMPACT, where she held the Knockouts Championship seven times and got inducted into the TNA Hall of Fame. After she retired from in-ring competition, the 46-year-old started and continues to work as a producer in the company.

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross called Bryan Danielson the most valuable player in AEW

Speaking with Conrad Thompson, Jim Ross praised Bryan Danielson's leadership role in AEW and said he is the most valuable player in the Jacksonville-based company.

"He's probably the most valuable player in AEW right now, at least in my opinion, not that we don't have other MVPs. He's really taken up a huge role, a leadership role. And that's why I'm so blessed to be on Collision. That's Bryan Danielson's show. And it's great because he brings maturity and ideas, a spirit de corps. He's very, very important to everything that we do on Saturday night, especially. " [H/T: WrestlingNews]

Ross also called the American Dragon one of the best workers in the world and said AEW is lucky to have him around.

