AEW is "lucky to have" 5-time WWE world Champion, says Jim Ross

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross recently talked about a former 5-time World Champion and stated that AEW is lucky to have him on board.

The name in question is none other than Bryan Danielson, who is one of the biggest stars in All Elite Wrestling. The American Dragon is not only active inside the ring, but he is also involved backstage with the company's creative team, especially for AEW Collision.

While speaking with Conrad Thompson, JR spoke about Bryan Danielson and credited him for being the MVP of Collision.

"He's probably the most valuable player in AEW right now, at least in my opinion, not that we don't have other MVPs. He's really taken up a huge role, a leadership role. And that's why I'm so blessed to be on Collision. That's Bryan Danielson's show. And it's great because he brings maturity and ideas, a spirit de corps. He's very, very important to everything that we do on Saturday night, especially. Bryan is really one of the best. I don't know who's a better worker in the world than Bryan Danielson right now. We're lucky to have him and I love him to be around. We talk every Saturday. We talked about this or that or this idea or that idea. Just it's refreshing. It's a breath of fresh air to say the least." H/T:[WrestlingNews.co]

Jim Ross believes former WWE star could return to action after nearly 12 years

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross recently spoke about Nigel McGuinness and stated that he could make an in-ring return for the first time in twelve years.

McGuinness was known for his time in Ring of Honor and TNA, spending a combined period of around a decade with both promotions. He held several titles during his career, including the ROH World Championship. The veteran also had a tenure in WWE as a commentator on the NXT brand.

Speaking on his Grilling JR podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about Nigel McGuinness and also mentioned that Tony Khan hiring him was a great move for the company.

"He was good, he still could be good. Again though, the missing ingredient is what took him out of the ring to begin with, because he had a good career rolling. I can just tell you now, we dress in the same area and he's lean, he's in good shape, so I don't know if that's something to pay attention to down the road or not. He's a great addition, a good hire, Tony Khan made a good hire with Nigel." [H/T wrestlinginc]

