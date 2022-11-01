"Shame that Dean 'the megastar' Ambrose had to retire" - Twitter reacts to Jon Moxley being left out of WWE's 10th-anniversary celebration of The Shield tweet 

WWE recently confirmed on Twitter that the company will celebrate The Shield's 10th anniversary throughout November. However, Jon Moxley (fka Dean Ambrose) won't be a part of it as he was not mentioned in a recent tweet regarding the same.

Jon Moxley departed from WWE in 2019 and made his All Elite Wrestling debut the same year, attacking Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho. He is currently in his third reign as the AEW World Champion and has played a huge role in the promotion since signing.

Meanwhile, his former stablemates Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns are both champions in WWE. Rollins is the current WWE United States Champion, a title previously held by Moxley while he was part of The Shield.

Whereas, The Tribal Chief is the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and will put his title on the line this weekend against Logan Paul at Crown Jewel.

Fans took to Twitter to react to Moxley being left out of the tweet by taking digs at the current AEW World Champion. Whereas, some criticized WWE for not mentioning the 36-year-old.

WWE legend Kurt Angle recently praised Jon Moxley

WWE legend Kurt Angle was full of praise for Jon Moxley. Speaking on The Kurt Angle show recently, the Olympic gold medalist claimed that he didn't see any significant differences between Moxley and his former persona of Dean Ambrose.

Angle believes that Moxley is one of the most underrated wrestlers at the moment and credited him as a solid performer.

"I think he is doing great. I think he is one of the most underrated wrestlers, definitely. I think he is solid. He does everything incredibly well. I don't see much of a transformation from Dean Ambrose to Jon Moxley. It seems like he is still him, you know. Yes, he always had that edge. He has that attitude. He never took that away from himself."

Moxley will be in action at the Full Gear pay-per-view, where he will put the AEW World Title on the line against MJF.

Would you like to see The Shield reunite for one final time? Sound off in the comments section below.

